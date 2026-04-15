As The 2026 Draft Approaches, The Eagles Are Still Working

PHILADELPHIA — For most of the country, April 15 is not a pleasant day — unless you enjoy paying taxes.

In the NFL, it carries real significance this year as the deadline for 30 visits before next week’s draft.

The Eagles have also turned it into their local pro day in 2026, taking advantage of a loophole that allows prospects from the area to visit without counting against the 30-visit limit.

That means a host of players from nearby schools like Penn State, Temple, and Rutgers will be on hand at the Jefferson Health Training Complex, along with some prospects who were born in the Philadelphia area but played college football elsewhere.

The local pro day underscores the sentiment that there’s still meaningful work to be done before the Eagles’ 2026 draft process is finalized.

Meetings, Meetings, Meetings

The new look of the Jefferson Health Training Complex. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

General Manager Howie Roseman was asked during his pre-draft availability on Tuesday what remains on the to-do list.

The veteran executive laid out a clear checklist.

“Really, strategy meetings,” Roseman said. “We had our medical meeting [on Monday]. We’ll have a character meeting.”

There will be plenty of meetings in South Philadelphia over the next week before the draft kicks off on April 23 with the first round in Pittsburgh.

The draft room you’ll see on network coverage, featuring the organization’s brain trust, is located on the second floor of the JHTC.

The Eagles will begin the draft with the No. 23 overall pick and eight total selections after trading a fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round selection to Green Bay for receiver Dontayvion Wicks last week.

Philadelphia also holds the No. 54 overall pick in the second round, as well as Nos. 68 and 98 in the third round. Their Day 3 picks begin with Nos. 114 and 137 in the fourth round, No. 178 in the fifth, and No. 197 in the sixth. The Eagles currently do not have a seventh-round selection.“

There are some Day 3 guys that we may just circle back with for the third time after having conversations with coaches,” Roseman explained.

There’s also a final push by the Eagles to turn over every stone in the closing days of the pre-draft process.

“We will still have conversations with college coaches this week to get some insight, go over scenarios, continue to look at the free agent list in the NFL to see if there are guys there that we think maybe are more appealing than undrafted options,” Roseman said. “Continue conversations with our coaches, continue conversations with our personnel staff.

“Yeah, we’re still working.”