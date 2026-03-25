Tuesday Night Draft-Proofing With Eagles GM Howie Roseman

Eagles GM Howie Roseman spent his Tuesday continuing to draft proof the Eagles' roster, agreeing to one-year deals with swing tackle Fred Johnson and wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Johnson returns to Philadelphia after playing 59% of the offensive snaps last season, primarily filling in for injured right tackle Lane Johnson.

The 28-year-old had hoped to land a chance at a full-time starting role in free agency.

When that didn’t materialize, Johnson came back to the Eagles despite the departure of longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who played a major role in his development.

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Johnson will once again serve as the primary swing tackle for now behind stars Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. However, his return does not rule out the Eagles selecting an offensive tackle early in April’s draft with the idea of finding an heir apparent for Lane Johnson.

A.J. Connection

Eagles superstar WR A.J. Brown during 2025 minicamp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Moore, 26, is a slot receiver and former college teammate (and close friend) of A.J. Brown at Ole Miss. Brown has previously credited Moore with helping him through bouts of depression and mental health challenges.

Moore was originally a second-round pick (34th overall) by the New York Jets in 2021, when current Eagles senior personnel executive Joe Douglas served as the Jets' general manager.

A 5-foot-10, 178-pound five-year veteran, Moore has bounced around from the Jets, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos.

Moore's strongest production came during his time with the Browns over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, when he combined for 120 receptions, 1,178 yards, and three touchdowns.

Last season, Moore recorded just nine catches in nine games with the Bills before being waived. He finished the year on the Broncos’ practice squad. For his career, he has 209 receptions for 2,274 yards and nine touchdowns.

While some will immediately tie the Moore signing to trying to repair things with Brown, who many believe wants out of Philadelphia, the Douglas connection is the one driving the flyer on Moore, with the idea he could potentially recapture some of the production he amassed in Cleveland.

With Brown still on board for now, Moore will slot in behind the top trio of A,J,, DeVonta Smith and recent signing Hollywood Brown, with a group who will have to make a run at the 53-man roster over the summer, Those names include Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson, and Britain Covey, as well as futures signings Danny Gray and Quez Watkins.

With or without Brown, the Eagles will likely try to repopulate the offense with premium picks early in the 2026 draft after four years of focusing on the defense. Wide receiver is considered one of the deeper positions in the class and a Day 2 pick there shouldn't be dismissed even after the signing of Hollywood Brown and Moore.