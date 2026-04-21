Behind The Eagles’ Passion For Day 3 Of The NFL Draft
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Every year on Sunday morning of the NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles’ personnel staff gathers on the second floor of what's now known as the Jefferson Health Training Complex for what has become one of the most important meetings of the entire weekend: the organization’s “passion meeting.”
This is where the GM Howie Roseman wants input from his staff.
It’s the moment when scouts and evaluators get to pound the table for the Day 3 players they truly believe in — the sleepers, the high-upside talents, and the hidden gems who could eventually develop into difference-makers for the Eagles.
Roseman has long set the tone for this meeting with a clear, unapologetic philosophy.
“We have this meeting [on Saturday] and I tell our scouts all the time: ‘We can find backups,’” Roseman explained. “We could find backups in August. We can find backups on our practice squad or from other teams. What we want to find are starters.”
That doesn’t mean every Day 3 pick is expected to start right away, or that the Eagles are demanding perfection. But it does mean they’re willing to swing — and swing hard — for players with the traits and upside to change a game or a roster.
Roseman wants his staff to have that courage of their convictions. No safe picks. No settling for “good enough.” Just pure, passionate advocacy for players who can make a real impact in Philadelphia.
Passion Plays
“We’re going to take shots on guys who have traits,” Roseman said. “We’re looking for guys that can make a difference. We’re not worried about the guys that may not make the team. We’re not chasing roster percentages or saying, ‘Hey, 90 percent of our picks made the roster.’ We’re looking for guys who can make an impact for the Philadelphia Eagles — and the draft is our best opportunity to do exactly that.”
Some of the Day 3 talent the Eagles have shown real interest in this year are Georgia Tech receiving back Jamal Haynes, Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas, Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry, Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World, and Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer.
A passion stamp just might get one of those players drafted on Day 3. The Eagles start the process with four picks on Saturday -- two in the fourth round (Nos. 114 and 137), one in the fifth round (No. 178), and one in the sixth (No. 197).
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen