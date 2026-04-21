Behind The Eagles’ Passion For Day 3 Of The NFL Draft

Every year on Sunday morning of the NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles’ personnel staff gathers on the second floor of what's now known as the Jefferson Health Training Complex for what has become one of the most important meetings of the entire weekend: the organization’s “passion meeting.”

This is where the GM Howie Roseman wants input from his staff.

It’s the moment when scouts and evaluators get to pound the table for the Day 3 players they truly believe in — the sleepers, the high-upside talents, and the hidden gems who could eventually develop into difference-makers for the Eagles.

Roseman has long set the tone for this meeting with a clear, unapologetic philosophy.

“We have this meeting [on Saturday] and I tell our scouts all the time: ‘We can find backups,’” Roseman explained. “We could find backups in August. We can find backups on our practice squad or from other teams. What we want to find are starters.”

That doesn’t mean every Day 3 pick is expected to start right away, or that the Eagles are demanding perfection. But it does mean they’re willing to swing — and swing hard — for players with the traits and upside to change a game or a roster.

Roseman wants his staff to have that courage of their convictions. No safe picks. No settling for “good enough.” Just pure, passionate advocacy for players who can make a real impact in Philadelphia.

Passion Plays

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) reacts after a first down against the BYU Cougars in the second quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“We’re going to take shots on guys who have traits,” Roseman said. “We’re looking for guys that can make a difference. We’re not worried about the guys that may not make the team. We’re not chasing roster percentages or saying, ‘Hey, 90 percent of our picks made the roster.’ We’re looking for guys who can make an impact for the Philadelphia Eagles — and the draft is our best opportunity to do exactly that.”

Some of the Day 3 talent the Eagles have shown real interest in this year are Georgia Tech receiving back Jamal Haynes, Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas, Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry, Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World, and Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer.

A passion stamp just might get one of those players drafted on Day 3. The Eagles start the process with four picks on Saturday -- two in the fourth round (Nos. 114 and 137), one in the fifth round (No. 178), and one in the sixth (No. 197).