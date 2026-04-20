Visits Matter To Eagles Howie Roseman During Draft

The suspense will be over by Sunday. By then, we will know who the Eagles will have taken in the NFL Draft, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh. They currently have eight picks, though that could change, with general manager Howie Roseman expected to do his usual wheeling and dealing during draft weekend.

Pay attention to the top 30 visits the Eagles have had, though just 21 of them have been reported. Maybe that’s all there is, or maybe there’s a mystery handful that hasn’t been reported yet. Either way, the Eagles always seem to draft players from their top 30 visits. Here are the 21 that have been reported:

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Vega Ioane, Penn State. He didn’t allow a single sack in 808 pass blocking attempts, per Pro Football Focus. With Landon Dickerson’s injury history catching up to him and with Tyler Steen in the final year of his rookie contract, an interior option could suit the Eagles well.

Projected round: First

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama. He put on a show at Alabama’s pro day, and is just 20-years-old, but are the Eagles convinced he can keep his weight down?

Projected round: First

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State. Eagles like upside and he has it, coming late to football after being born and raised in Nigeria playing soccer.

Projected round: First/second

Caleb Lomu, Utah. Still considered a developmental prospect despite starting at left tackle for the past two seasons, he would have time to develop in Philly.

Projected round: First

Interior Offensive Linemen Could Be To Eagles' Liking

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M. Like Ioane, this guard can be the replacement for Dickerson or Steen in a year, and good insurance for injury this year.

Projected round: First/second

Travis Burke, Memphis. Started his career at Gardner-Webb, transferred to Florida International, and finished up at Memphis, where the nearly 6-9, 325-pound prospect started 11 games at right tackle before a foot injury sidelined him.

Projected round: Third/fourth

Markell Bell, Miami. Hulking size at 6-9, 345 pounds with arms that stretch to over 36 inches.

Projected round: Third/fourth

Isaiah World, Oregon. A torn ACL in Oregon’s final game will push him down some boards, but his ability and experience to play left and right tackle could make him a developmental swing tackle to replace Fred Johnson at some point.

Projected round: Fifth to seventh.

Jude Bowry, Boston College. He won’t be the first offensive lineman the Eagles take, but he could be the second. Primarily a right tackle.

Projected round: Fourth/fifth

RECEIVER (4)

Omar Cooper, Indiana. Howie Roseman likes championship pedigree, and the Hoosiers won it all last year.

Projected round: First/second

De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss. Good size and speed that has him climbing draft boards. Maybe even the Eagles’.

Projected round: Second

Chris Bell, Louisville. At 6-2, 220 pounds, he has similar size to A.J. Brown.

Projected round: Second

Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech. Has a 79-inch wingspan but some inconsistent film.

Projected round: Fifth to seventh

EDGE (3)

Malachi Lawrence, Central Florida. Stood out at the NFL Scouting Combine and has been compared to former Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat.

Projected round: First/second

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State. The Eagles met with him several times outside the team facility. At 6-6, 255, the edge rusher put up some big numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine, including a 4.6 40, a 39.5 vertical, and a 10-11 broad jump.

Projected round: Second.

Romello Height, Texas Tech. On the older side, with a birthday this month that will make him 25, Height played at four different schools and didn’t have his breakout season until last year with 10 sacks.

Projected round: Second/third

TIGHT END (3)

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon. He might be the impact player the Roseman tries to trade up to get.

Projected round: First

Bauer Sharp, LSU. The Eagles must’ve seen something they liked about a player that may not get drafted.

Projected round: Seventh/undrafted free agent

Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M. Considered one of the best blockers at his position in the draft, which is a trait Roseman talked about considering more during the offseason. He spent four years at Nebraska, which delivered the Eagles center Cam Jurgens and tight end Jack Stoll, who was undrafted and now with the Saints.

Projected round: Fourth/fifth

SAFETY (2)

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina. Eight interceptions in his college career and can play in the slot, too. Reminds some of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who played in two Super Bowls with the Eagles, and helped win them one.

Projected round: Second/third

Treydan Stukes, Arizona. A sixth-year senior puts him on the older side, but he went from a walk-on to the Wildcats’ captain.

Projected round: Second