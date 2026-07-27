PHILADELPHIA – When the Philadelphia Eagles report for training camp on Tuesday, all eyes will start to focus on the 34-year-old first-time play-caller.

Sean Mannion will step into one of the more pressurized situations in the NFL after a meteoric rise from long-time backup quarterback to offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, given the keys to an expensive sports car that spent far too much time idling in 2025.

Considering where the Eagles started their OC search (the goals being experience and significant play-calling experience) and where it ended when Mannion “revealed” himself per head coach Nick Sirianni, it's an interesting human-nature experiment in how quickly this decision has been normalized.

It’s both fair to point out that coaches with serious options, like new LA Chargers OC Mike McDaniel and Tennessee offensive mentor Brian Daboll, preferred other destinations. But it’s also incorrect to spin that no one wanted the gig—the Eagles actually hired three of the 17 candidates for the position by also bringing in passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard and senior offensive assistant Jerrod Johnson.

What can be said is that the whole idea of buying low on Mannion running the Shanahan/McVay-style offense with Jalen Hurts at the controls has both excited and shaken up the organization and its fan base.

Just three seasons ago, Mannion was a practice-squad quarterback bouncing between Minnesota and Seattle. After two years in the coaching ranks interning under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay—first as an offensive assistant in 2024, then as quarterbacks coach in 2025—the former third-round pick out of Oregon State is on the kind of fast track rarely seen in the industry.

This season will determine if that moves forward unabated for Mannion of if his fledgling coaching career has to be rebooted.

Mannion is Sirianni’s fifth offensive coordinator in six seasons in Philadelphia, and the sentiment that the stakes could not be higher is only softened by the realization that those same expectations are placed upon every name who has been through that revolving door (Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, Kellen Moore and Kevin Patullo).

After an underwhelming 2025 campaign that saw Patullo take on heavy criticism, the Eagles are counting on Mannion to install a different scheme rooted in Shanahan concepts: more under-center looks, wide-zone runs, expanded play-action, timing-based drops, and greater emphasis on marrying the run and pass games.

A Significant Sirianni Change?

Nick Sirianni speaks with reports at 2026 minicamp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Sirianni has publicly steered away from concerns about Mannion’s lack of play-calling experience.

“I’m not at all concerned there as far as his inexperience on that because he’s worked his ass off,” Sirianni said. “And I know that he’ll work his ass off to be as ready as he possibly can.”

The head coach has also praised Mannion’s devotion to the game of football, noting that the young coordinator always beats him into the Jefferson Health Training Complex and already drove through a spring snowstorm in Green Bay so he wouldn’t miss a day of work.

“Sean has this obsession to get better, this obsession with his craft, which is why he’s excelled in this profession,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni has changed his own approach somewhat by putting Mannion through game-like scenarios in OTAs and minicamp to prepare the young coach for the pressure of calling plays in real time. That’s also expected to continue in training camp.

“My job is to make sure I put him in as many scenarios as I possibly can to help him go through that,” Sirianni said. “And you can change how training camp goes. I’ve done some different things in OTAs, as far as putting him in these scenarios of some situations that maybe I would have told Kellen about, or maybe I would have told Shane about.

“... Sometimes what we’ve been doing is kind of a pop quiz. So he has to have a call sheet ready and go from there.”

Players have bought in quickly. Star left tackle Jordan Mailata dubbed Mannion an “evil genius” who simply “knows ball.” At the same time, quarterback Jalen Hurts has called the install process intentional and seems to have bought in with the time on task available to perfect things.

Yet, the questions remain unavoidable heading into camp.

Mannion himself has projected a steady confidence. In his first media availability, he emphasized versatility, attacking defenses in different ways, and maximizing personnel while referring to a “blended” approach.

“I hired him to do a job, but we’d be crazy not to go say, here’s what we’re doing and we did a lot of different things of how we went through things, and like the way we called things and everything like that,” Sirianni explained. “But we’d be crazy not to do some of the things that we’ve been successful at that maybe he hasn’t done in the past.”

What I can report is that the Eagles plan on giving Mannion plenty of time time to implement his vision. What that looks like when July turns into the regular season, and the pressure tends to grow dramatically, will be fluid.

Training camp will provide the first extended look at whether the “evil genius” label sticks for Mannion or this grand experiment turns out to be false advertising after the original plan had to be scuttled.