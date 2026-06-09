Biggest Position Battle That Will Define Eagles Minicamp And Why Philly Isn't Done Upgrading

The safety position has significantly changed on the Philadelphia Eagles roster.

Gone is Reed Blankenship, as he signed with the Houston Texans on a three-year deal. Blankenship's starting spot on the roster is still in limbo, as the Eagles are in the process of figuring that out in minicamp.

One of the starting safety spots is going to Andrew Mukuba, who played well as his rookie season progressed before he was lost for the year with a fractured fibula and broken ankle. Mukuba is expected to grow in year two, as he's recovered from his injuries.

The Eagles are high on Mukuba, but finding the start next to him will be determine dthis summer. Marcus Epps will get the first crack at the job, as he'll be with the first team at the start of mandatory minicamp.

Will Epps stay there? He's already has the support of Vic Fangio.

"When he had to play last year, he came in and showed his experience, showed his instincts that he has for the game," Fangio said last month. "I was pleased with the way he played last year. I wasn't considering him an old player at this point, but he's obviously a veteran.

"I think he'll do fine. I'm not sure what his injury history has been, but I think if he stays injury-free and if he wins the job, we'll be fine."

The Eagles are fine with Epps, even though there is room for improvement.

Who is Epps' competition?

The biggest threat on the roster to compete with Epps for the starting job is Michael Carter II, who the Eagles brought back on a one-year deal after restructuring his contract. Carter and play the slot and safety, but is learning how to play safety this offseason.

Carter seems to be the favorite for the No. 3 safety job at this juncture, even while moving to safety on a more permanent basis.

"He's an instinctive player. I think he has a good feel for the game," Fangio said. "What little he did play for us last year, he did show that. I don't think he'll have a hard time learning the position mentally. He's just got to go out there and be able to do it.

"I think we'll know early whether he's got the feel for it or not."

If Carter struggles as the No. 3 safety, the Eagles may have to look outside the organization -- for depth and potentially a starter.

Don't think Eagles are done with the position

The Eagles once entered a training camp with Jaquiski Tartt and Anthony Harris as the free agent additions at safety, both were projected to start. They also had Marcus Epps and K'Von Wallace.

What happened? The Eagles traded for C.J. Garner Johnson before the 53-man roster deadline and Reed Blankenship made the team. Epps and Gardner-Johnson were the starters in Week 1.

Blankenship was a long shot to make the 53, but he made it. He eventually became the No. 3 safety that season.

Moral of the story? Don't be married to what the Eagles currently have at safety. Things can change.

Epps is the starter now. Carter and J.T. Gray are battling for a roster spot, and a starting spot. This could look completely different come September.