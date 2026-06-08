The Eagles Under The Most Pressure Entering Minicamp: Dontayvion Wicks Must Show Up

Mandatory minicamp begins for the Philadelphia Eagles this week, a two-day practice window where everyone on the roster is expected to be in attendance.

This will be a good indicator where things stand on the depth chart, even if the Eagles are in shells and shorts. This is the first step towards things ramping up for the 2026 season, prior to the six-week break prior to training camp.

There are a few Eagles that will be under the microscope during the two-day minicamp. They'll be under some pressure, as ones under the watchful eye over the next two days.

Which Eagles face the most pressure? These two days could be an indicator how things could play out later this summer.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

The Eagles are counting on Wicks to be a catalyst in this offense. This is why they traded for him, as he's the one player that understands Sean Mannion's system.

With Makai Lemon out for the rest of minicamp due to a hamstring injury, Wicks takes the reins as the WR2 in thsi offense. Wicks is the front runner to win the job this summer and can have a break out year with the Eagles if things go according to plan.

Wicks has the talent to be a highly productive player in this offense, but needs an opportunity. He's getting one, and will need to produce against an Eagles pass defense that was one of the best in the league last year.

Tanner McKee (QB)

McKee hasn't been great in these OTA sessions open to the media, and Andy Dalton has been taking the majority of the QB2 reps in those sessions. McKee is the QB2 of this team until he isn't, meaning he could be traded this summer.

The Eagles won't be keeping four quarterbacks, and it's tough to justify wasting a roster spot on a fourth quarterback. Someone is going to be on the move, and McKee has the most trade collateral since he's on the last year of his rookie deal.

Dalton is under pressure to win the QB2 job too, but McKee is not only trying to perfrom well for the Eagles -- but 31 other NFL teams. A strong minicamp could go a long way for McKee, no matter what his future holds.

Marcus Epps (S)

The Eagles believe Epps can win the safety job, and he's going to get his opportunity to win the job this summer. Epps is the starting safety next to Andrew Mukuba and already received a ringing endorsement from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

This is up to Epps to hold off the Eagles acquiring a safety this summer, but the Eagles are expected to add talent to that position at some point. Outside of Epps, the Eagles need depth at safety.

Whether Epps is good enough to start will be up to him, but the Eagles can certainly improve there -- and have the cap space to do so. Epps isn't just playing for a starting job, but a roster spot as well.

Safety could look significantly different come September.

Fred Johnson (T)

The third tackle during OTAs hasn't been Johnson, but Markel Bell has received those reps in Johnson's absence. This is a testament to Bell's development at right tackle, as the Eagles may have bigger plans for him than a rookie developing behind Lane Johnson this year.

Bell was the first team right tackle in Johnson's absence. Can Johnson unseat him with everyone in attendance? Or won't this battle be settled until the pads come on?

Bell is likely going to get the right tackle reps in mandatory minicamp. Johnson will have to battle for the No. 3 tackle this summer -- and perhaps his spot on the roster as well.

Jakorian Bennett (CB)

Bennett was the cornerback the Eagles acquired in training camp last summer, expected to compete for the outside cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell. That never developed, as Bennett struggled to get on the field and was buried on the depth chart.

Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, this is Bennett's last chance to make the roster. The Eagles added Jonathan Jones this offseason, who can play both the outside and the slot.

Kelee Ringo is one of the best special teams players in the NFL, so a cornerback spot may be reserved for him. Kapena Gushiken is also an intriguing undrafted free agent that can play the slot and safety -- and he's a good special teams player. Mac McWilliams was also a fifth-round pick last year.

Bennett may have more talent than all these players, but the talent hasn't equated on the field. Perhaps it will this summer.