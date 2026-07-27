Philadelphia Eagles training camp has arrived, meaning all the position battles discussed all summer have come to light. The biggest position battle heading into camp is up for debate, but this one certainly has the most consequence.

How safety plays out this summer will determine what Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office decide to do. The Eagles don't spend money at this position, evidence by spending the least amount of cash at safety in the nFL.

That could change over the next few weeks, as the organization will let the safety battle play out. Safety is one of the few starting spots that's up for grabs on this team, and went under the microscope once Reed Blankenship departed in free agency.

The Eagles only signed J.T. Gray in free agency, and he's a special teams savant that's listed as a safety. They didn't draft any safety until late in the seventh round, and that was Cole Wisniewski.

A lot of work needs to be done at the position, but the Eagles are going to let this play out in training camp. How will the safety battle play out and who's going to win the starting job? Even make the team?

Here's what to look for in the Eagles safety battle.

The starting job

The contenders: Marcus Epps, Michael Carter

The longshots: Cole Wisniewski, Maximus Pulley, Kapena Gushiken, Andre Sam, J.T. Gray

Epps is the front runne rto win this job. The Eagles are content with Epps as their starting safety opposite Andrew Mukuba and Vic Fangio was impressed with Epps and how he finished last season. Epps earned the right to start camp as the starting safety and survived major uncertainty at the position before.

Carter has never played safety in the league and is learning the position. Wisniewski is a seventh-round pick whle Pulley and Gushiken are undrfated free agents. Sam has been on the practice squad the past few years, but has yet to break through.

The biggest internal threat for Epps is Carter. The Eagles still make a move anyway, no matter how Epps plays.

The rest of the spots

The contenders: Michael Carter, Andre Sam, Cole Wisniewski

The longshots: Maximus Pulley, Kapena Gushiken, J.T. Gray

Carter was brought back on a one-year deal and the Eagles are transiting him to safety. The former cornerback can still play the slot, so he has the inside track towards a roster spot.

What about behind Carter? Can Wisniewski or one of the undrafted free agents break through and get the fourth safety spot? Is Sam developed enough on the practice suqd to earn a roster spot?

If Gray makes this team, it's because of special teams. He'll get a shot at safety, but his chances of making the team as a safety are slim.

Who makes this team?

Roster lock: Andrew Mukuba

Likely to make roster: Marcus Epps

The other roster spot: Michael Carter

Notice there are only three roster spots here? That's on purpose.

Mukuba is going to start on this team. Who starts next to him is the mystery. The Eagles are fine if Epps starts, and he'll get every opportunity to earn teje job -- but there's more at play here.

Since the Eagles spend just over $8 million in cash at safety and have over $24 million in available salary cap space, they'll pull a power play in 2022 and acquire a safety before the season starts.

There are safety candidates available, just look at the Browns roster. They will be on the lookout for a safety in the coming weeks, trying to find any way to improve the roster. I think the Eagles gte that safety and he'll start with Mukuba.

The prediction: Mukuba, outside help via trade, Epps, Carter

Practice squad: Wisniewski, Gushiken