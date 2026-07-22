Coop! Eagles Slot Star Finishes No. 2 On Top-25 List

In two short years, Cooper DeJean has rapidly developed into arguably the Eagles’ most versatile player.

A Super Bowl sensation as a rookie, DeJean, 23, was a first-team All-Pro as the NFL’s best slot cornerback in 2025, and now he’s finished at No. 2 overall in the annual Eagles On SI’s list of the best 25 players entering the 2026 season.

The list was compiled by the staff at Eagles on SI. Players were ranked from one through 25, with first place landing one point, second two points, and so on down to 25 points for 25th place. Thirty points were given to a player who appeared in the top 25 but didn’t get a vote from one of the three voting members – Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz.

DeJean made the top 5 on all three ballots, with the high-water mark being a No. 1 vote by Kracz. McMullen had DeJean at No. 2 on his ballot, and Kerr put him at No. 5.

The third-year pro from Iowa can play any position in the secondary and is the team’s best punt returner. Come September, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio plans to play DeJean at safety opposite Drew Mukuba in base looks before dropping him down to the slot in the nickel defense.

In 2025, DeJean played outside before moving inside, highlighting the kind of Swiss Army knife Fangio has.

When the Eagles traded up to select DeJean with the 40th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, many saw a versatile defensive back with upside. Few could have predicted he would become so impactful on a yearly contender so quickly.

As a rookie, DeJean rebounded from a summer hamstring injury to flash as a playmaker both on defense and as a punt returner. Most memorably, in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, DeJean picked off Patrick Mahomes and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown — becoming the youngest player in NFL history to score a pick-six in the Super Bowl.

That play helped fuel Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory and cemented DeJean’s place in franchise history in Year 1 of his career.

DeJean didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage during his rookie season, earning strong Pro Football Focus grades in both man and zone coverage. His ability to tackle in run support is also something rare in modern CBs.

Heading into 2025, expectations were higher, and DeJean exceeded them with 16 pass deflections, two interceptions, and continued success against the run. He earned first-team All-Pro honors, a Pro Bowl nod, and recognition as one of the league’s best young defensive backs.

“The way he’s developed — it’s special,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He’s a guy we build around.”

As training camp approaches for Year 3, DeJean has already arrived. What's really scary for opposing offenses is that he’s only getting started.