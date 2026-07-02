Why Cooper DeJean Won't Be Playing Outside CB Anymore For Eagles -- Per Vic Fangio

Cooper DeJean's days as an outside cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles are over. As long as Vic Fangio is around anyway.

The Eagles defensive coordinator revealed to DeJean on the Exciting Mics podcast with Reed Blankenship that "your days at corner hopefully are over" with DeJean putting out a huge smile.

Blankenship did follow up with playing safety, but Fangio joked with him that he could be Reed's replacement. That led to a smile from both of them, as DeJean knows the plan for him in Fangio's defense going forward.

DeJean did play some outside cornerback last season in a base defense. This was a way to keep DeJean on the field at all times, as Fangio and the Eagles want him on the field as much as possible.

What does this mean going forward for DeJean? This is the best move for him and the Eagles.

The more DeJean in slot, the better

DeJean is still going to be a cornerback, but he just won't be playing the outside like he did last season.

He doesn't have to. The Eagles signed Tariq Woolen at be the outside cornerback opposite of Quinyon Mitchell, as Woolen has the size and the length to excel in Fangio's defense. They also brought in Jonathan Jones in free agency, as Jones can play the outside and the slot -- which he has been the top backup this spring.

There's no need to play DeJean on the outside this season with Mitchell, Woolen, and Jones around. Even if Kelee Ringo or Jakorian Bennett make this team, either player is an outside cornerback. The Eagles have more than enough depth on the outside.

DeJean is arguably the best slot cornerback in football, evidenced by his First Team All-Pro selection as a slot cornerback. Opposing quarterbacks targeting DeJean in the slot had a 55.4 passer rating against him last season, which was No. 1 amongst qualified slot cornerbacks in the league.

DeJean has never allowed a touchdown pass in his two seasons playing the slot. He's actually scored more touchdowns as a slot cornerback than what he's given up, having an interception returned for a touchdown in Super Bowl LIX.

The biggest issue with DeJean in the Eagles defense last season? He played 43% of his snaps on the outside and only 57% in the slot, a sharp decrease from 70% in his rookie season.

With Woolen in the fold, DeJean can play strictly in the slot. The Eagles can run the overwhelming majority of their defense in sub-packages, keeping DeJean in the slot with Woolen and Mitchell on the outside.

The Eagles are simply better with DeJean in the slot. Put your best players in their best positions. They are doing that with DeJean.

DeJean does have a new position in base defense

Since DeJean is no longer obligated to play the outside, this is why Fangio told reporters in May he'll be playing safety in base defense.

The Eagles still want to keep DeJean on the field at all times, and DeJean thrived in playing safety when he was at Iowa (he also played outside and slot cornerback). DeJean hasn't seen much safety since he was rotating between the outside and the slot last season, and the Eagles did have Blankenship and Andrew Mukuba -- later Marcus Epps.

This is also why Fangio thinks Epps will be fine if he's the safety. The Eagles have Mitchell and Woolen on the outside and DeJean in the slot. That's arguably the best trio of cornerbacks in the game, allowing Epps and Mukuba to focus on making plays and causing turnovers at safety.

When the Eagles do go to base -- which likely will be less than 20% of the time -- Epps will come off the field in favor for DeJean. Mukuba will see the field at all times if he's healthy.

Playing safety is just a way for DeJean to be on the field for as many snaps as possible. The Eagles won't be having DeJean replace Reed Blankenship any time soon.

The Eagles secondary is elite regardless, yet even better when DeJana is in his natural position.