PHILADELPHIA - In the Eagles only public practice of the summer, cornerback Riq Woolen stole the show with a pick-six to lift the defense over the offense in an 11-period competitive practice that lasted nearly two hours.

The defense was credited with a 58-36 win that was capped by Woolen undercutting DeVonta Smith on a Jalen Hurts throw that didn't have much mustard on it during an end-of-game situational period. The speedy Woolen raced into the end zone and threw the football into the crowd that was over 45,000.

Earlier, Woolen had another interception, showing off his speed while covering rookie receiver Makai Lemon on a crossing route.

The offense had some highlights as well, most notably Saquon Barkley getting loose on an inside release that surprised All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun in the end zone. On the back end of the play, Barkley made a nice catch while going to the ground for a touchdown.

Lemon has trouble generating separation most of the night but offensive coordinator Sean Mannion did scheme the first-round pick open for a touchdown out of the backfield on a wheel route that fooled the defense which busted coverage.

NOTES:

--Before the practice head coach Nick Sirianni noted that the public practice was an operations practice so the coaching staff was also working through their duties and communications for a game day. After stretching and individiual work, passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard and a couple of other assistants were seen taking the elevator up to the coaching box at Lincoln Financial Field.

--Right tackle Lane Johnson was injured in the first few plays of practice when I was trying to get from the field up to the press box. Johnson stayed on the sideline to watch the rest of the practice but did not return. Without rookie Markel Bell (thumb/leg), Fred Johnson handled RT with the first team and John Ojukwu played left tackle.

Also nose tackle Jordan Davis banged-up his elbow in a backed-up period when the Eagles' offense went with a heavy dose of the running game. Davis was able to return wearing a brace.

-- The players who were ruled out of the practice were Bell, CB Jakorian Bennett (knee), TE Grant Calcaterra (back), Dickerson (test), CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder), TE Eli Stowers (hamstring), and S Cole Wisniewski (concussion).

CB Mac McWilliams was limited with a shoulder problem.

-- The offense started sharp early with Hurts and Smith showing off tremendous chemistry and timing on an out route during the first possession. Barkley, meanwhile, has a very good night in the receiving game.

-- Lemon had a difficult time gaining any room when he was near All-Pro CB Quinyon Mitchell. You might be able to write that off but the rookie also couldn't shake LB Jihaad Campbell in the middle of the field.

-- Andy Dalton was first up in with the twos tonight but Tanner McKee mixed in later and Cole Payton even got a few reps. Dalton's highlight was a TD to Elijah Moore on a crossing route.

-- In backed-up period the Eagles went heavy with inside zone to some success with Barkley and Tank Bigsby.

-- With Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson missing most of the team drills the first-team OL for most of the reps from left to right was Ojukwu, Drew Kendall, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Fred Johnson. The second unit from left to right was Myles Hinton, Micah Morris, Jake Majors, Willie Lampkin/Michael Jordan and Cam Williams.

-- Hurts had an opportunity for a deep TD strike on a post route to Smith but underthrew it and allowed Mitchell to get back into the play and break things up.

-- On a key fourth-down attempt Hurts found Smith while rolling right and it was a rare drop for DeVonta, turning the football over on downs. Smith has some trademarked catches as well, most notably imposing his will Mitchell on a comeback route and then doing the same to snatch the football away from the lengthy Woolen.

-- The Eagles broke up the competitive periods with a special teams break where Braden Mann was attempting to pin things deep. The returner rotation was Britain Covey, Cooper DeJean, Lemon and Elijah Moore.

Eagles WR Elijah Moore on Aug. 25, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

-- WR Darius Cooper had a drop on a slant from Hurts. Moore, meanwhile, has several solid receptions as he makes his final run for a spot on the initial 53.

-- The offense was effective in the red zone period with Will Shipley adding a rushing TD to Barkley's brilliant catch earlier. Majors and Jordan had a great duo block to spring Shipley.

-- On a two-point conversion attempt, Hollywood Brown dropped a McKee throw at the back of the end zone with Kelee Ringo in coverage. Brown did beat Woolen on a late crossing pattern for a touchdown that could have been called a sack.

-- A.J. Epenesa recorded a sack on Dalton when the veteran QB was rolling right out of the pocket in a two-minute drill.

-- In the first two-minute period Hurts converted a 4th-and-2 after a timeout by drawing Moro Ojomo offside.

--The top kickoff-return duo was Shipley and Bigsby. The second-team was Dameon Pierce and Erik Ezukanma.

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