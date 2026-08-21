7 Winners, 6 Losers From Eagles-Patriots Joint Practices: What's Wrong With Offense?

The biggest week of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the rearview mirror.

Two practices against the New England Patriots are complete, and the Eagles learned a lot. Whether the Eagles "won" any of the practices are up for debate, but Philadelphia learned a lot over the past two days.

What's the strength of this football team? What areas are the Eagles weak in heading into Week 1? Who stood out and who didn't?

Let's focus on the winners and losers from the two practices. Some include players who significantly helped their roster chances heading into Week 1.

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Winners

Jalyx Hunt: There were some rave reviews towards Hunt in these joint practices, thanks to the plays he made. Hunt had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, but that wasn't even his best play on Day 2. He also had a diving interception on a pass breakup by Tariq Woolen on a pass intended for A.J. Brown. Throughout the two days, Hunt made plays on defense and was a game changer. He might have the best camp of any Eagles player.

Tariq Woolen: There's a lot to unpack with Woolen here, as he had a rough Day 1 but bounced back on Day 2. He gave up some touchdowns, but had an interception off Drake Maye that would have been a big gain the other way and a pass breakup on A.J. Brown that resulted in a Jalyx Hunt interception. Woolen looks to be a feast or famine player in this defense, which Vic Fangio is okay with as long as he creates turnovers. He did that in these practices.

Zack Baun: Has Baun had a quiet camp? Not at all, but he doesn't get a lot of focus because he's an established starter. On the second day of practice, Baun was causing fits for the Patriots passing game in coverage and constantly in position to make a big play. This is why it's hard for Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to start in Philadelphia, since Baun hasn't dropped off in performance since he arrived with the Eagles. He's primed to have a good year.

Saquon Barkley: The Eagles run game was dominant on Day 1, but wasn't as efficient on Day 2. Barkley didn't get the holes on Day 2, yet displayed how explosive he was on Day 1 of practice as he had some massive gains on outside zone runs. Barkley appears primed to have a big 2026 season, as he and the offensive line will have to carry this offense as the passing game still in flux.

Will Shipley: Speaking of running backs, Shipley had a strong two days in Foxborough. Day 1 may have been his best practice of the year, as he caught a wheel route for a long touchdown and had a few big runs with the massive holes the offensive line was creating. Shipley likely sealed the RB3 job and probably shouldn't be considered a bubble player at this point.

Smael Mondon: The second team doesn't get a lot of focus in the joint practices, but Mondon made a few "heads up" plays in the joint practices. He had a batted pass on Day 2 of practice and found himself in prime position to make big stops in run defense. There isn't a debate whether Mondon is on this team, as he's a key special teams player. Vic Fangio is correct about on thing -- inside linebacker may be the deepest position on this defense.

Dontayvion Wicks: There wasn't much to write home about regarding the Eagles passing game, yet Wicks found ways to make plays over the two days. He had strong 1-on-1 periods on Day 2, and beat Carlton Davis for a touchdown that made the rounds on social media. Wicks had to be the WR1 in these practices with the DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon injuries, and held his own. He appears set to have a breakout season as the WR2.

Losers

Quinyon Mitchell: This wasn't the best two days for Mitchell, especially on Day 2. A.J. Brown scored two touchdowns off Mitchell in the 2-on-2 drills, showcasing how good Brown still is -- even against an All-Pro player like Mitchell. Players like Mitchell are held to a higher standard, and are expected to have more wins against elite wideouts like Brown. Keep in mind this is practice and Mitchell will be fine. Expectations are just higher.

Jalen Hurts: It's so difficult to judge Hurts when DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon aren't on the field, but these are the cards he's dealt with right now. Hurts threw a lot of intercpetions in these two practices, mainly because he's focusing on the middle of the field. The interceptions aren't the main issue -- it's practice. The inconsistency of the offense is, and that's been evident throughout all of camp. Hurts has been fine in camp, not elite but not horrible. The Eagles need Smith and Lemon back.

Darius Cooper: There wasn't much buzz regarding Cooper in these joint practices, but he wasn't starting either. The starters were Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Elijah Moore -- and those three made plays over the two days. Cooper should still make this team. but it was awkward to not hear much about him over the two days.

Eli Stowers: While it's been easy to pick on Stowers this summer, the rookie really struggled gaining separation in 1-on-1s. He had a tough rep against Mike Brown that went viral, and is having issues finding ways to get open all summer. Stowers is viewed as a long-term developmental player now, but the hope was he would be a TE2 this year. That doesn't appear to be happening.

Tanner McKee: Did McKee have a bad two days? He looked better on Day 2, but Andy Dalton played well enough to retain the QB2 job -- perhaps even building a slight lead in that competition. It's pretty noticeable Dalton had the second team reps in the team portion of practice at the end of Day 2 of practice -- and will likely start on Saturday. McKee has some work to do if he wants to win the QB2 job.

Ty Robinson: Did Robinson get some first team reps on Day 2? Yes, but it's fair to question whether Vic Fangio wants him here after his comments on Wednesday. Robinson had a good week and should make this team because the front office makes that call (and aren't parting ways with a fourth-round pick). Robinson didn't stand out in these practices and it may be hard to see the field if Vic Fangio doesn't trust him. We'll see how this plays out.