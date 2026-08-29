Eagles-Bengals: Studs And Duds At Halftime Of Final Preseason Game

The Eagles’ backup quarterback battle went into the final preseason game.

Tanner McKee started for the first time this summer. Andy Dalton was the backup. McKee did nothing to help his chances in the first half, which ended with the Bengals holding a 9-3 lead that felt worse. Jake Elliott kicked a 45-yard field goal as time expired to account for the Eagles' only points in what was another ugly offensive outing.

A loss would leave the Eagles winless in the three preseason games, and they didn’t look particularly good in any of them. Maybe against the Patriots they did for a little bit.

Of course, none of the heavy hitters on offense played in any of those games – Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, the entire starting offensive line – and the offense guided by Sean Mannion didn’t show a whole lot, so how much would 0-3 mean, assuming they don’t rally in the second half?

Not much, probably.

Here are some first half studs and duds for the Eagles.

STUDS

Dameon Pierce. The running back was a hammer, just like he was early in his career with the Texans. He had four carries for 44 yards (11 yards per carry), but the downside is he appeared to be limping on the sideline after one gain and wasn’t seen again in the first half.

Michael Carter. The defensive back is battling with Marcus Epps to start at safety. Epps didn’t play, which probably signifies that he has won the job. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, however, said they want to see more snaps from Carter as he makes the adjustment to playing a new position. Carter had good coverage on a throw into the end zone and seemed to play well.

Andre Sam. The safety may have played his way onto the roster. He spent most of his first two years on the practice squad, though made it into three games last season. He has had a strong summer and showed up with a couple of strong plays against the Bengals, including a fumble recovery late in the half to blunt a promising drive by Cincinnati.

Has Tanner McKee Done Enough To Be The Backup?

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DUDS

Makai Lemon. The Eagles wanted the rookie receiver to get the ball early. He caught his first target on the first play of the game. For three yards. Then he caught his third target. For a one-yard loss. On his fourth target, the ball clanked off his hands and was intercepted. Not a good half for Lemon. He ended with three catches on five targets.

Tanner McKee. 1-for-3 on opening drive for three yards. Also absorbed a nine-yard sack when he should’ve thrown the ball away. He finished 12-for-22 with just 55 yards, an interception, and a passer rating of 41.1. He missed a wide-open touchdown throw with less than two minutes to gon the half. How much he is being restricted by a vanilla game plan isn't known. You could say the thing about Lemon.

Defense. The Bengals were called for offensive penalties three times, but they crawled out of them and gained first downs, including a 22-yard completion on third-and-14. How many times have we seen penalties set the Eagles behind the sticks and not figure out a way to get a first? For the Bengals, it was not a problem.

Shaun Wade and Mac McWilliams. The cornerbacks were beaten consistently this preseason. Wade has done a nice job punching the ball out in the previous two games, but not so far on Friday. He was beaten for 31 yards against the Bengals. McWilliams is a good tackler - he had six to lead the team in the first half - but he needs to improve his coverage.