Makai Lemon Struggles As Focus Of Eagles' Passing Game

PHILADELPHIA — The first half of Friday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals did not unfold as the Eagles had hoped.

Wednesday’s walkthroughs gave a strong indication that Philadelphia wanted to get first-round pick Makai Lemon involved early and often after the rookie missed the first two preseason games while nursing a hamstring injury.

Despite the Eagles giving Tanner McKee the start and playing the backup candidate through the first half in order to give Lemon every chance to contribute, things did not unfold as planned.

Lemon was targeted twice on the first drive, a nominal three-yard gain on the first offensive play and a misconnection when the rookie got a rare downfield attempt but didn’t generate separation against Bengals rookie Tacario Davis.

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during warmups against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The force-feeding continued on the second possession when McKee hit lemon near the line of scrimmage resulting in a 1-yard loss.

At one point in the first half, McKee was 5-for-11 for only 12 yards when a slightly off-target pass went through Lemon’s hands, resulting in an interception. At that same point, Lemon was at two receptions for two yards on four targets.

By the end of the half with Cincinnati leading 9-3, McKee’s day was finished after completing 12 of 22 passes for 55 yards and the pick with a 41.1 passer rating. Most of the damage, if you can call it that, was thanks to backup running back Carson Steele.

Meanwhile, Lemon had added another reception for a yard, finishing with three catches for three yards on five targets.

What made it worse is that the Eagles were actively trying to get Lemon involved to kickstart his integration into the offense and build some confidence.

Instead, there are more questions than answers.

While it’s too early to make any grandiose decorations on Lemon, it’s fair to say he hasn’t looked the part of a first-round pick who could help Sean Mannion's offense immediately.