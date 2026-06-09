Eagles' Day 1 Minicamp Observations: Defense, Dalton And Dump-Offs

PHILADELPHIA — It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Eagles’ defense, led by legendary coordinator Vic Fangio, has been ahead of an offense shifting gears this spring.

That continued on Tuesday on the first day of mandatory minicamp with Fangio's first- and second-team defenders stifling an A.J. Brown-less receiving corps for the most part.

There were some positives for the offense with third-year receiver Johnny Wilson making some plays on in-breaking routes, and lengthy tight end E.J. Jenkins showing off his athleticism down the seam.

Early in the session, WR1 DeVonta Smith had a step on cornerback Tariq Woolen during a go route but he and quarterback Jalen Hurts just missed on the connection. Woolen, a free agent pickup from the Super Bowl champion Seahawks, has been extremely impressive this spring and later locked up Smith on a crossing route.

For the third consecutive practice open to the media, Andy Dalton got the QB2 reps, but the veteran wasn’t sharp, throwing an interception to Jalyx Hunt, who was dropping into the flat, something Hunt gave backup cornerback Kelee Ringo credit for by alerting the edge defender to the route being run.

Dalton also threw near picks to linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields in the 100-minute session.

QB3 Tanner McKee's spring struggles continued but a low throw over the middle turned into one of the plays of the day for the offense when Hollywood Brown made a spectacular diving catch. Meanwhile, rookie signal caller Cole Payton struggled with limited reps.

NEWS AND NOTES:

-The only Eagles player absent from mandatory minicamp was edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

A few players were injured and unable to participate: WR Makai Lemon (hamstring); WR/PR Britain Covey (unknown); LB Jihaad Campbell (shoulder); FB Carson Steele (right leg); LB Chandler Martin (knee); TE Grant Calcaterra (unknown); and DB Tucker Large (unknown).

With Lemon and Covey unable to practice the Eagles had four WRs participating on a tryout basis: James Proche, Brandon Hayes, who was recently waived to make room for DT Zion Wilson, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and an unknown.

-Lane Johnson was back in at right tackle for mandatory work, so Chris Kuper took the opportunity to cross-train Markel Bell by giving the rookie second-team reps at left tackle. Veteran Fred Johnson was at RT with the second team.

-Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was on hand but did not participate in team drills. Then the Eagles were in 50 fronts, Moro Ojomo and Byron Young flanked Jordan Davis. In four-man fronts it was Davis and Ojomo.

Top edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, also didn't participate in team drills.

-With no Covey, Cooper DeJean was the top punt returner with Hollywood Brown, and Proche also getting reps. DeVonta Smith and Lemon in the returner group, observing closely.

-One noticeable change with the offense is more of a willingness to dump it off to the backs, especially Saquon Barkley. Backup Tank Bigsby also got involved today, however.

-Fullback/tight Cam Latu got loose off a bunch formation with an out route, another nice new wrinkle.

-Proche made the most of his day with a couple of receptions.

-There has been too much hesitation in getting the football out on time by both Hurts and McKee this spring.

-Maybe the worst play of the defense came on a miscommunication between Mac McWilliams and Andre’ Sam that allowed Elijah Moore to get loose for a touchdown.

Sam was also called for pass interference to stop tight end Johnny Mundt on a double move in the red zone.

-Chance Campbell continues to impress at linebacker and is mixing in for first-team reps opposite Zack Baun.

-WR Samori Toure was able to score on a rub route near the goal line, something that has been an issue for the Eagles in recent years.