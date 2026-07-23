PHILADELPHIA – The annual 2026 Philadelphia Eagles' 100-percent club is 35 deep heading into training camp with players set to report on July 28.

That's slightly up from 34 from last season's offseason roster, keeping things basically static. Of last year's group, all 34 players were in the mix on the initial incarnation of the 53-man roster, with linebacker Nakobe Dean starting on the PUP list as predicted.

As we explain each season, 100% means 100%, not so-and-so is going to make the team because of feelings or assumptions.

In other words, there is no avenue where a player on this list will not be on the Eagles for the Sept. 13 opener against the Washington Commanders absent injury or an act of God (and a trade isn't the handiwork of a deity, although some Eagles fans consider GM Howie Roseman to be other-worldly these days).

There are plenty of 90-plus percenters on the Eagles' offseason 90-man roster, like quarterback Tanner McKee and veteran blocking tight end Johnny Mundt, but there are also small paths where things could change the dynamic for players in that category.

What may be surprising is that there are more offensive locks (17) than defensive 100-percenters (16). Specialists Jake Elliott and Braden Mann get the final tally to 35.

Here's the 2026 version of Philadelphia's most exclusive club:

Quarterback (1): Jalen Hurts

-Only the Eagles’ starter is a lock for Week 1. Injuries elsewhere could prompt Roseman to deal McKee, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, especially if veteran Andy Dalton has a strong summer.

Dalton himself could be dealt if another team wants a more veteran presence as a backup, and it’s also fair to wonder what the “Red Rifle” has left after an uninspiring spring.

Rookie fifth-round pick Cole Payton didn’t light things up in the spring either and will not be getting many reps outside developmental periods at practice, so it’s not out of the question the Eagles would expose him to waivers if the North Dakota State product plays poorly in the preseason and start him on the practice squad as they did with Kyle McCord last season.

Running Back (3): Saquon Barkley; Tank Bigsby; Will Shipley

-Shipley hasn’t exactly been a standout during his first two seasons, but the depth behind him is not going to push him off the roster. He’s also by far the best receiver out of the backfield as well, and that should be more important with the new Sean Mannion offense.

Wide Receiver (4): DeVonta Smith; Dontayvion Wicks; Makai Lemon; Hollywood Brown

-Johnny Wilson is a nice fit as a blocking option, which is even more important in an outside zone-heavy running philosophy that the Eagles will be implementing, but he needs to prove he’s healthy after a significant leg injury at last year’s camp.

Tight End (2): Dallas Goedert; Eli Stowers

-The Eagles have a lot of young bodies who could push Mundt off the roster, especially if Cam Latu continues to develop as a hybrid TE/fullback/special teamer. Having Latu as a blocker could open up the door for receiving types like Grant Calcaterra or undrafted rookie Dae'Quan Wright.

Offensive Line (7): Jordan Mailata; Landon Dickerson; Cam Jurgens; Tyler Steen; Lane Johnson; Drew Kendall; Markel Bell

-Kendall feels like he’s broken through in the coaching staff’s mind as an interior backup. If Bell hits the ground running, that could make Fred Johnson expendable, especially if the Eagles want to continue working with younger players like Cam Williams, Myles Hinton or even John Ojukwu.

Edge Defenders (3): Jonathan Greenard; Nolan Smith; Jalyx Hunt

-Arnold Ebiketie is at 95% with his contract, but A.J. Epenesa is a better player if healthy. Then there is the wild card of Brandon Graham, which could further muddy things.

A Developmental Lock?

Jun 10, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Uar Bernard (93) during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle (4): Jordan Davis; Jalen Carter; Moro Ojomo; Uar Bernard

-The Eagles knew going in that Bernard is a multiyear project and will not expose him to waivers. If Ty Robinson plays well in Year 2, Byron Young, a virtual lock, could be used as trade bait to get better at safety.

Linebacker (3) - Zack Baun; Jihaad Campbell; Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

-Chance Campbell might be the most underrated player on the 91-man offseason roster, and you have to leave open the door that he could beat out Smael Mondon.

Cornerback (4) - Quinyon Mitchell; Riq Woolen; Cooper DeJean; Jonathan Jones

-Jones might be a surprise for some, but he already proved in the spring he can still play. Kelee Ringo has a leg up to make the roster because of his special-teams ability but is no longer in the lock category.

Safety (2) - Drew Mukuba; Michael Carter

-Yes, Marcus Epps will likely start over Carter but the Eagles could look to add from outside the organization at the position. In that instance, Carter still sticks because of his versatility to back up at safety and the slot.

Specialists (2) - Jake Elliott; Braden Mann

-None of the specialists has any competition but undrafted rookie long snapper Rocco Underwood will be on a short leash with a replacement a phone call away. Elliott’s contact gives him one more opportunity after two down seasons.