Eagles evaluation with offensive line in NFL Draft still has Jeff Stoutland blueprint

Losing Jeff Stoutland was massive for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The stalwart behind the dominance of the Eagles offensive line for the past 12 years, Stoutland moved on from the Eagles this offseason after sweeping changes to the offensive scheme -- a personal decision after being with the Eagles since 2013.

Stoutland may no longer be the Eagles offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, yet his impact is still felt throughout the Jefferson Health Training Complex. The Eagles had the majority of their draft evaluation process built in with Stoutland there, which his presence will be felt when addressing offensive line in the draft.

"I would say we have a system of evaluating players that really fits and transcends scheme," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said this week. “And the criteria and qualities that we’re looking for in offensive linemen, they really fit not only this staff and our last staff, but the way that we’re thinking."

There will be changes in offensive line evaluation going forward, but this draft still has some of Stoutland's impact. The Eagles are leaning towards taking an offensive lineman in the high rounds of this draft, especially given the state of their offensive going forward.

Stoutland's impact is unmatched in terms of offensive line development. The Eagles traded up in the seventh round to get a rugby player from Australia and developed him into one of the best left tackles in football (Jordan Mailata). Jason Kelce made six All-Pro teams in his 30s under Stoutland while Lane Johnson has a First team All-Pro honor and three Pro Bowls past the age of 32 -- all under Stoutland.

Stoutland had a Pro Bowl player on his offensive line in all 13 seasons with the Eagles -- the longest streak for any team since the merger in 1970. This was a process of his development of players and evaluation of talent leading up to the draft.

The process and evaluation won't change much -- at least for this year's draft. The Stoutland impact is already felt in regards to this class.

"Certainly it's different. I can hear his voice walking into my office. He did that for 14 years," Roseman said. "So it's something that I really admired, I respected, I loved our conversations and [we'll] continue to have conversations because it’s a relationship that'll be there for life with someone that you have incredible bonds with.

"I have a lot of confidence in the people that are here. Obviously our coaches are a big part of our process, but at the end of the day we have the responsibility to make those decisions and continue to have confidence that we'll make good ones."