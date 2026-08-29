PHILADELPHIA – The evaluations are done – at least on my part, and it's a good thing I waited until seeing the preseason finale - a ?? loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. I changed my mind twice - adding one player and removing another. You will see who they were as you read through my final 53, with practice squad players.

OFFENSE (25)

QUARTERBACKS (3): Jalen Hurts, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

Note: Tanner McKee is out, after initially being on the final roster until Friday night. Andy Dalton is in. There was a temptation to keep just two and put Payton on the practice squad, but that feels too risky.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

Note: Carson Steele deserves a roster spot, but the numbers crunch wouldn’t let me give him one.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Darius Cooper, Hollywood Brown, Makai Lemon

Note: Elijah Moore had a nice summer, but keeping six feels like too many, and he doesn't offer much on special teams. Britain Covey deserves a better fate, but the thinking is Makai Lemon and/or Cooper DeJean can return punts.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Eli Stowers, Cam Latu

Note: There was a school of thought that Johnny Mundt could be cut and return to the practice squad to make room for another player, but his value is in the run game.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10): Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Drew Kendall, Willia Lampkin, Markel Bell, Fred Johnson, Micah Morris

Note: Jake Majors made a strong case, but he has slipped some while Morris seems to have gained some traction later in camp.

Do The Two IPP Players Make Eagles 53-Man Roster?

Eagles DT Uar Bernard after practice in training camp 2026 | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

DEFENSE (26)

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (7): Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, Uar Bernard, Zion Wilson

Note: Yes, Uar makes it. Seven is one too many, but the Eagles gave Zion Wilson a lot of money to sign as an undrafted free agent and had a good summer.

EDGE (5): Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, AJ Epenesa, Arnold Ebiketie, Keyshawn James-Newby

Note: James-Newby battled injury most of the summer, but when he's on the field, there's something I like about him, and his production at New Mexico in one season (15 TFL, 9 sacks, 5 passes defended) shouldn’t be taken lightly. Besides, with Jonathan Greenard likely to start on PUP, there is an extra spot here. Jose Ramirez was a tough cut, but he should land on the practice squad.

LINEBACKERS (5): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon, Chance Campbell

Note: No, Josh Weru doesn't make it, and he will be the IPP exemption. Chance Campbell does because Vic Fangio talked him up whenever the defensive coordinator was asked about him. So, I'm buying in.

CORNERBACKS (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones, Mac McWilliams

Note: Jonathan Jones was injured for much of camp, but he is a veteran who should be given a shot. He could also end up on IR once he’s made the roster, opening a spot for someone else.

SAFETIES (3): Drew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter, II

Note: Andre Sam was initially on my 53, but he suffered an injury that was serious enough that a cart had to take him off the field. With DeJean’s ability to play here, it’s kind of like having four.

SPECIAL TEAMS (2)

KICKER (1): Jake Elliott

Note: Who else?

LONG SNAPPER (0):

Note: Rocco Underwood probably heads to practice squad or Eagles could grab one on waivers.

PUNTER (1): Braden Mann

Note: Obviously.

FINAL NOTES

Jonathan Greenard (PUP) won't count for final 53.

Josh Weru (IPP)

PRACTICE SQUAD

Carson Steele

Dameon Pierce

Rocco Underwood

Stone Smartt

Danny Gray

Gabe Hall

Grant Calcaterra

Jake Majors

Kapena Gushiken

Maximus Pulley

Cam Williams

Cole Wisniewski

Jose Ramirez

Britain Covey

Deontae Lawson