Eagles Final Training Camp Roster: Locks, Bubble Players, And Who's Set To Be Cut

The Philadelphia Eagles roster is significantly going to change over the next several days.

Philadelphia has to get down to 53 players by Sunday, and the Eagles currently have 91 players on their roster (90 plus one spot for international player). The Eagles technically will have a practice squad to fill, but the 53 comes first -- prior to forming the practice squad after the waiver period is complete.

As the Eagles are finished with training camp, let's take one more look at the entire 90-man roster -- as the Eagles are already trimming down to 53.

Quarterback

Locks: Jalen Hurts

Bubble Players: Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

The QB2 battle has yet to be decided, even though McKee is the leader in the clubhouse for the job. The Eagles may still go with Dalton for his veteran experience, and that he can run an offense for a game if Jalen Hurts goes down.

Payton is likely on this team, but he's a bubble player until the Eagles have a QB2 winner.

Running back

Locks: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

Bubble players: Carson Steele

Set to be cut: Dameon Pierce, Jordan Mims

The Eagles are set at running back with the top three players. Shipley locked up the RB3 spot over the past few weeks, as Pierce was out with a hamstring injury and Elijah Mitchell was sent to injured reserve.

Steele has a shot at the roster as a fullback, battling Cameron Latu for that spot. He'll get an opportunity to make the team in the final preseason game.

Wide receiver

Locks: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon

Bubble players: Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper, Elijah Moore

Set to be cut: Britain Covey, Danny Gray, Brandon Hayes, Quez Watkins, Erik Ezukanma, Samori Toure

If the Eagles keep five receivers, there are two spots up for grabs. Brown is near a roster lock and Cooper has played his way onto the roster (assuming they are the two that will make the team). Moore is making it hard for the Eagles to cut him, and the Eagles could keep six on the 53.

The Eagles could release Moore and get him on the practice squad, elevating him as the sixth receiver on game day for the first few weeks.

Tight end

Locks: Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Eli Stowers

Bubble players: Cameron Latu

Set to be cut: Grant Calcaterra, Stone Smartt, E.J. Jenkins

The Eagles have their three tight ends, although the Packers have gone with four tight ends in the past when offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was there. This is where Latu comes into play, as he can be the fourth tight end and fullback.

Latu is battling with Carson Steele for the fullback job, and could win it based on how thin the Eagles are at tight end if Stowers is injured into Week 1.

Offensive line

Locks: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Markel Bell, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin

Bubble players: Fred Johnson, Jake Majors, Micah Morris, John Ojekwu, Cameron Williams

Set to be cut: Myles Hinton, Zeke Correll, Michael Jordan

The Eagles likely have nine offensive lineman set to be on the roster, as Johnson teeters between roster lock and bubble player. He's close to being a lock, leaving the 10th offensive lineman spot up for grabs.

Williams or Ojukwu could earn the spot if the Eagles go five tackles, and Ojukwu can play both guard and tackle. Majors can make it as a guard, as he's had a good summer.

Pass rusher

Locks: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, A.J. Epenesa

Bubble players: Joshua Weru

Set to be cut: Keyshawn James-Newby, Jose Ramirez, Tarron Jackson

The Eagles are set on the edge, but the Weru decision will be the talking point in the final days of roster construction. Do the Eagles risk exposing Weru to waivers or was Weru play his way on the 53?

We'll see if the Eagles put Greenard on PUP too, as he likely won't be ready by Week 1. That creates a roster spot.

Defensive tackle

Locks: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson

Bubble players: Uar Bernard

Set to be cut: Gabe Hall, Zion Wilson, David Bray

Another position the Eagles are very deep, but set at. Bernard is the only question mark, as it's uncertain if the Eagles will protect two IPP players.

Good bet the Eagles protect Bernard from waivers, but that spot could go to Weru and the Eagles risk losing Bernard.

Off-ball linebacker

Locks: Zack Baun, Jihad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon

Bubble players: Chance Campbell

Set to be cut: Deontae Lawson, Brandon George

The Eagles have four linebackers set to make this team, and Campbell is likely the fifth. The endorsement from Vic Fangio certainly helps, but we'll see if the Eagles carry five linebackers.

Lawson and George both could end up on practice squad.

Cornerback

Locks: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Jonathan Jones, Kelee Ringo

Bubble players: Mac McWilliams

Set to be cut: Jakorian Bennett, Ambry Thomas, Shaun Wade, Isaiah Bolden

The decision coming at cornerback comes down to Jones. Will he be healthy enough by Week 1? Jones didn't go on IR or PUP, so he should be on the 53.

If the Eagles keep six cornerbacks, there will be a spot for McWilliams.

Safety

Locks: Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter

Bubble players: Andre Sam, Kapena Gushiken, Maximus Pulley, Cole Wisniewski

Set to be cut: Jaylen Mahoney

The battle for the No. 4 safety is up in the air, as Gushiken may be the leader in the clubhouse. Pulley is also a contender for the job, while Wisniewski will either go on injured reserve or on the practice squad.

This is the toughest battle to project with camp over.

Specialists

Locks: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann

Bubble players: Rocco Underwood

The Eagles could just cut Underwood and protect another player on the 53. They can then look for a veteran free agent long snapper or just bring Underwood back on the practice squad if he's not claimed.

They have time to figure this out.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!