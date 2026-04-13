Eagles have depth at WR after Dontayvion Wicks trade, but position far from finished product

If the Philadelphia Eagles went into the offseason seeking depth for their wide receiver room, then mission accomplished.

The Eagles have been busy restocking the cupboard at wide receiver. The Dontayvion Wicks trade was the latest move after signing Hollywood Brown last month.

Philadelphia has a wide receiver quartet of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Holywood Brown, and Dontayvion Wicks. This group is arguably the best in the NFL if they stick together.

That's a big if.

Brown faces in uncertain future with the Eagles, so general manager Howie Roseman is putting a contingency plan in place. All with receivers that had their moments in the NFL.

Hollywood Brown was one a 1,000-yard receiver before a foot fracture hindered his career. Wicks has been the victim of a crowded wide receiver room in Green Bay, as there were too many targets to go around. More targets for Wicks may equal more production, hence the two-year commitment to him.

The Eagles also signed Elijah Moore this offseason to a one-year deal, as he averaged 541 receiving yards a season in the first four years of his career.

None of these moves are going to replace AJ Brown (no move will do that). What the Eagles did add is significant depth at wide receiver.

Think about the wide receiver room last season. The unit was very top heavy with Brown, Smith, and Jahan Dotson. There wasn't much after that.

Darius Cooper did a fine job making the team, yet he was thrust into the WR4 role with Johnny Wilson suffering a season-ending injury. The other pieces were a revolving door with Britain Covey, John Metchie, and Xavier Gipson.

At the very least, the Eagles have a battle for the WR2 between Brown and Wicks. Moore figures to be more depth as the WR4, a contingency option that will compete for playing time.

Acquiring Wicks doesn't mean the Eagles won't pursue a wide receiver early in the draft. Getting one may not be the priority now with offensive line and safety bigger needs. The same goes for pass rusher.

The Eagles do need to find a WR2, which may be where the draft actually comes into play. They've brought in Omar Cooper Jr. and Chris Bell, both players are expected to go in the first two rounds. Either could be the WR2 in 2026 if the board falls the Eagles' way.

Drafting a wide receiver early will all but confirm AJ Brown is gone. The Eagles can keep him around for 2026, yet that ship appears to have sailed.

What the Eagles did with the Wicks trade is cover their tracks at wide receiver. They all can help the passing game in 2026, and their play in training camp can sort things out on the depth chart.

The wide receiver room is definitely deeper heading into this season. But will it be better?