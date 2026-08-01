PHILADELPHIA — Vic Fangio’s defense dominated Sean Mannion’s fledgling offense during a spirited competitive period late in a “green” practice Saturday at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni graded things as an 8-4 defensive over 12 reps, but it felt much more lopsided than that.

Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter set the tone with a “sack” and quarterback Jalen Hurts then overthrew rookie Makai Lemon on a slot fade that was covered well by Cooper DeJean.

A completion to Dontayvion Wicks on a slant gave the offense some life but was a minimal gain. Star WR DeVonta Smith slipped during tight coverage from Quinyon Mitchell on the next rep.

A well-timed DeJean slot blitz had Hurts throwing hot for another minimal gain

Things didn’t get much better with Tanner McKee, who nearly threw an interception to second-year CB Mac McWilliams, who seemed to be running a route for rookie tight end Eli Stowers.

The session lasted over an hour and four minutes when you factored in a closing developmental period that resulted in perhaps the first major injury of camp. Undrafted rookie guard Jaeden Roberts went down in major pain after a QB draw for a touchdown by Cole Payton during the last play of practice in a developmental period.

The Alabama product was eventually carted off and was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

It was the slog for the offense most of the morning with the Eagles’ talented defensive front starting on fire in the first team period when Zack Baun and Jalen Carter set the tone by batting Hurts’ passes near the line of scrimmage.

The Eagles finally got to some red-zone work in the session and scored a couple of touchdowns. However, both came on the QB running game with Hurts pulling the football from Tank Bigsby on a zone-read look and the aforementioned Payton TD.

During the red-zone work, the passing game struggled with the defense sniffing out a screen to Dallas Goedert and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. nearly pulling in a late throw that could have gone that distance the other way.

On a first-and-goal series from the 8-yard line, Hurts air-mailed a pass over a double-covered Johnny Mundt and was then “sacked” by Jalyx Hunt.

Trotter was also all over Lemon on a drag route from the 3-yard line that was a questionable DPI call.

Eagles All-Pro CB Quinyon Mitchell on Aug. 1, 2026 | Eagles On SI

BIRDSEED:

-Three rookies were unable to finish the practice. Sixth-round OG Micah Morris went to the trainer’s tent, seventh-round rookie edge defender Keyshawn James Newby was carted off, along with Roberts on the last play of the session.

-Backup OT Cameron Williams, who was injured during Thursday’s practice, was out Saturday with what was described as a knee contusion, and rookie safety Cole Wisniewski missed the session with a hamstring. Edge Defender Jonathan Greenard remains out with a strained pec as well.

In addition, four players were excused for non-injury-related reasons and not participating: RT Lane Johnson, LB Jihaad Campbell, WR Elijah Moore, and DT Ta’Quon Graham.

Fred Johnson took over at RT for Lane Johnson with the first-team offense, and Trotter Jr. was in for Campbell on the first-team defense. Trotter had a big day.

-The Eagles had three different special teams periods working on the punting game. There were a couple notable developments with DeJean being added to a PR group featuring Britain Covey, Lemon and Quez Watkins. Moore likely would have also been in the mix.

The top two personal protectors remain Will Shipley and Marcus Epps. Shipley took a direct snap at one point.

The interior protection had Mundt and E.J. Jenkins as the wings, with the interior populated by Cam Latu, Trotter, Grant Calcaterra and Smael Mondon.

-Andy Dalton again had more second-team reps than Tanner McKee. However, McKee continues to throw with Hurts early on practice for routes on air while Dalton is with Payton on the other side of the field.

-Sirianni was really hands-on during a ball-security bracket drill in which the receiver is dealing with an underneath defender trying to punch at the football as well as one over the top. Sirianni gave out pointers to RB Dameon Pierce and a few others.

The Eagles started team drills in 11 personnel with Smith, Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks as the receivers.

-Without Greenard, Nolan Smith, Hunt and Arnold Ebiketie got the first-team edge snaps. There was a lot of Smith as the right overhang player and Hunt on the left side as Fangio tries to get both comfortable on each side.

-Other than Smith, the top WRs today were Hollywood Brown, Covey and Watkins. Covey was especially impressive working from the slot.

-Lemon and Stowers continue to have some growing pains with no real splashy moments. Stowers did catch a slant pass from Andy Dalton that was impressive but also had a drop.

-Dalton was the sharpest QB today and the only one who wasn’t holding onto the football and delivering it on time. He was confident and trusted what he was on consecutive routes to Watkins and Johnny Wilson.

-With Fred Johnson bumped up to the first-team OL to replace Lane Johnson, the second-team was Markel Bell, Jake Majors, Drew Kendall, Morris and John Ojukwu from left to right. The third team was Myles Hinton, Roberts, Willie Lampkin, Michael Jordan and Hollin Pierce.

-Safety Andrew Mukuba had an impressive day, identifying and jumping routes from his deep safety position, breaking up throws to Lemon and Grant Calcaterra.

McWilliams also had impressive coverage on several reps.

-Saturday was the annual Miliary Day at Eagles camp where the organization honors service members for their scarifice. The Eagles wear special jerseys during the session and gift them to the miltary members attending afterward.