Eagles Lock Up Nolan Smith's Future With Franchise And Set Stage for Long-Term Career in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't leave any doubt regarding Nolan Smith's immediate future, exercising his fifth-year option this week and ensuring he'll be with the franchise for at least two more seasons.

This isn't just a two-year commitment to Smith. The Eagles have essentially committed to Smith having a much-longer stay in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have done this with plenty of their successful first-round picks over the past decade. DeVonta Smith had his fifth-year option exercised and landed an extension immediately after. Ditto with Jordan Davis this offseason, one year after the Eagles exercised his fifth-year option.

Nolan Smith will land an extension soon. The same goes for Jalen Carter, who also had his fifth-year option exercised this week.

Of course, it's up to Smith to make sure he lands that extension with his play on the field. The Eagles put their faith in Smith's teammate -- and confidant -- Jordan Davis last fall to perform at a high level.

This is why Smith received the fifth-year option. They believe the breakout year is coming for Smith, just like how things went for Davis in year three.

Smith is due for a breakout year

Injuries have kept Smith from living up to his potential on the field. He played in 12 games last season due to a triceps injury and missed five weeks, finishing with 33 pressures, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble, 11 quarterback hits, and a 15.4% pressure rate.

If Smith can stay on the field, he's a productive force. Once the Eagles acquired Jaelan Phillips, Smith was in a rotation with Jalyx Hunt but had a 16.9% pressure rate and 3.0 sacks.

This is why the Jonathan Greenard acquisition is massive. Smith can be a productive player in a pass rushing rotation while he grows into a premium pass rusher. The key for Smith is to stay on the field and go after the quarterback.

Based on how well Smith played in the second half last season, the fifth-year option felt like a formality. Smith hasn't been able to be consistently productive, but the breakout season appears to be coming.

His pressure rate went from 9.4% in 2023 to 11.7% in 2024. The 15.4% pressure rate in 2025 is an excellent sign Smith is set for a big year.

Where Smith fits in Eagles pass rush

With the addition of Greenard, Smith and Jalyx Hunt will rotate as the second pass rusher and get a good distribution of the snaps. That's what the Eagles do, but the numbers are in favor of Hunt getting more playing time.

The biggest beneficiary when the Eagles acquired Phillips last year was Hunt, who emerged into an elite pass rusher once Phillips got on the field. Hunt had 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Week 10 onward last season -- which was Phillips' first game in an Eagles uniform.

Smith was good too, but not elite like Hunt. The Eagles still believe Smith can be dominant, but he'll have to compete for snaps with Hunt. He'll have to outperform Hunt in training camp, and take advantage of his time on the field.

If Hunt has a big year, the Eagles will have to pay him too. Hunt doesn't have a fifth-year option and is a free agent after 2027 -- similar to Smith.

The Eagles would prefer to sign both, but it will be interesting if they can pay three pass rushers premium money. The perils of drafting well.

Smith just has to stay on the field. The rest will take care of itself.