Three Eagles Players Who May Have Lost Their Jobs After NFL Draft: Is Nolan Smith Bring Relegated?

The NFL Draft is always intriguing when teams had new talent to the roster. First-round picks typically are in line to start right away while Day 2 picks are usually in contention to contribute immediately.

The Philadelphia Eagles are no different than any other team in these regards. They added a WR2 in Makai Lemon in the first round and traded for Jonathan Greenard on Day 2. Eli Stowers was also added to the mix in the second round.

The strongest aspect of the Eagles draft? The franchise looks for long-term starters in the early rounds, not immediate contributors that fill a need. The Eagles don't even force a need, but make an already strong position stronger.

This is what makes the high draft picks and trade acquisitions in this draft intriguing. Some players are going to be the victim of adding talent, even if they were good players on an already talented roster to begin with.

These players are in line to have their roles reduced, just from what the Eagles accomplished during the draft.

Nolan Smith (EDGE)

The Eagles had to address the pass rushing situation in this draft. A premium pass rusher was what the Eagles were seeing since losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency, as they've been in discussions with the Vikings on acquiring Jonathan Greenard for weeks.

Once the Eagles acquired Greenard and signed him to an extension, they had one of the starting pass rushers set. Now begs the question -- who will start opposite Greenard?

Smith and Jalyx Hunt will rotate as teh second pass rusher and get a good distribution of snaps. That's what the Eagles do, but the numbers are in favor of Hunt getting more playing time.

The biggest beneficiary when the Eagles acquired Phillips last year was Hunt, who emerged into an elite pass rusher once Phillips entered the building. Hunt had 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Week 10 onward last season -- Phillips' first game in an Eagles uniform.

Smith improved too, but wasn't dominant like Hunt. Another telling sign regarding Smith's role in 2026 will be whether the Eagles will exercise Smith's fifth-year option, which the deadline is this week.

There's a major role for Smith this season. He'll just lose some snaps to Hunt with Greenard around.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

How can Wicks lose a job he never really had in the first place? This is a friendly reminder that A.J. Brown is still here and won't be traded until after June 1, even though he isn't present for Phase One of voluntary workouts.

Wicks was slotted to be the WR2, and had that vote of confidence once the Eagles gave him a one-year extension after trading for him. The Eagles still have a significant role for Wicks in the offense, but he's likely going to be the WR3 instead of the WR2.

The Eagles traded up to select Makai Lemon in the first round for a reason. Lemon is expected to be an instant contributor in the offense, whether that's in the slot or at the "X." There will be a lot of snaps for Lemon, but Wicks is his biggest competition for playing time.

That WR2 battle should be fun this summer.

Tanner McKee (QB)

How can the QB2 lose his job? If the Eagles trade him due to having four quarterbacks on the roster.

The Eagles took Cole Payton in the fifth round of the draft, and view him as a developmental quarterback. That's fine and won't affect McKee's playing status as the QB2, but does leave McKee with an uncertain future.

McKee is a free agent after the season and the Eagles are already paying Andy Dalton to be on the roster. With Payton aboard, the Eagles could get some value for McKee and recoup draft picks for 2027. They already have Dalton as the QB3 and he could easily be the QB2 for this season (and possibly next).

Give McKee credit for playing well enough to be under consideration for a starting quarterback job somewhere else. There is value in a quarterback with an accurate arm who can get rid of the ball quick and read a defense.

McKee thrived under former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore two years ago, and put himself in consideration to be a QB2 for not just the Eagles -- but other franchises.

While the Eagles like a deep quarterback room, it doesn't make sense to have four quarterbacks on the roster. McKee is a good player, but he has value. They will lose a good QB2 if they do trade McKee.