Eagles' Long Era of Open-Air Stadiums Could Be Coming to An End?

The Philadelphia Eagles have always played in open-air stadiums. The franchise's most memorable games have been played in the friendly confines of Franklin Field, Veterans Stadium, and Lincoln Financial Field.

All those moments have been outdoors, and have been a part of franchise lore. That era of Eagles football may be coming to an end.

The Eagles' lease for Lincoln Financial Field expires at the conclusion of the 2032 season, which is only six years away. They could choose to renovate their current home, but the NFL is trending in a different direction.

Football stadiums aren't just for football and for eight regular seaosn weeks in the fall. Teams are going for retractable-roff stadiums in order to host more events.

The Eagles have hopes of hosting a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, along with the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, and many other significant sporting events around the United States. The next stadium won't be just for Eagles home games, but a destination venue.

The FIFA World Cup is in Philadelphia for the first time. Think of how Philadelphia is showing itself off to the world with the World Cup in town. Philadelphia fans have demonstrated their passion on a global scale, and the city is becoming a destination for tourists around the world.

Even if the first game at Lincoln Financial Field was a soccer match -- and is a soccer-specific stadium -- there's a strong chance Philadelphia won't get major events like the World Cup if Lincoln Financial Field keeps aging.

With the majority of new and planned stadiums around the NFL going the retractable roof route, Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie has a decision to make with his next stadium.

Keep the tradition of open-air stadiums in Philadelphia, or go get a retractable roof stadium and attract the major events.

Retractable-Roof Stadiums are the Future

Lurie has admitted he likes Lincoln Financial Field, but the Eagles' owner seems to be in favor of a dome. The Eagles aren't getting a Super Bowl and Final Four if they have an open-air stadium, nor can they attact any major events that don't take place in the summer.

Look at the newest NFL stadiums that are being planned or are under construction. The Bufallo Bills are going with an open-air stadium, but a roof is covering the fans -- they are the outlier.

The Tennessee Titans are getting a dome while the Jacksonville Jaguars are going with a retractable roof for their "Stadium of the Future." The Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders are also going the dome route after spending their entire franchise history playing in open-air stadiums.

The Chicago Bears are determining their location while the Kansas City Chiefs are set to reveal renderings of a domed stadium later this year.

The domed or retractable roof stadiums are the way of the future, which is what Lurie has to consider. If he wants a Final Four or Super Bowl, he'll need a retractable roof stadium. If the Eagles want WrestleMania again, they'll need a retractable roof stadium.

For the big events, teams need retractable roof stadiums. The markets and leagues are dictating this, and Philadelphia is too big a market to miss out on prestigious events.

The Philadelphia Dilemma

While Lurie won't commit to playing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says the Eagles will be staying in Philadelphia. If the Eagles do decide to remain in the city, where would they go?

Is South Philadelphia an option? Would the Eagles remain in the sports complex? or could they look into another area of the city for their future home?

Here's an issue that has not been considered. What is the future of the Jefferson Health Training Complex?

The Eagles practice facility debuted in 2001, but is one of the oldest practice facilities in the NFL. The practice facility is out of date, and the Eagles need to expand the complex if they choose to renovate the premises.

Bottom line -- the Eagles need a state-of-the-art practice facility to go with their state-of-the-art stadium. Having the practice facility adjacent to the stadium would be immensely beneficial to the Eagles, creating their own football complex for training camp and regular season games.

Philadelphia is an older city with not a lot of space, but there is room in the sports complex and Navy Yard if the Eagles choose to remain there. How much room would the Eagles need is the significant question they'll have to fuigure out over the next few years.

Franchises are moving outside the city to accommodate their space. The Eagles will have to decide if they will have to do the same, even if Shapiro says they'll remain in Philadelphia.

The Eagles will have a clearer picture of their plans in a year or two, but the deadline is inching closer. Sooner or later, the Eagles will be changing football in Philadelphia.

This is already a hot-button issue with the fans. Things could become even more controversial if the Eagles follow the trend other NFL teams are heading.