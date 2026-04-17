Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirms Eagles future location

The Philadelphia Eagles have a decision to make in the coming years regarding the future of Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles' current stadium appears to have a shelf life, as Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie as been exploring the possibility of getting a new stadium when the lease for Lincoln Financial Field and the city of Philadelphia expires in 2032.

Lurie has entertained the possibility of leaving South Philadelphia to build the new stadium. Not the city entirely, but city limits.

If Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro has anything to say about it, the Eagles were remaining right where they are.

“We’re not going to lose the Birds,” Shapiro said to the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this week. “They’re going to stay in Philly.

“They’re asking the fans what they think. They’re thinking about their future. I got no problem with that. I appreciate the way in which they’re doing it. I actually thought Jeffrey’s [Lurie] comments were very thoughtful and sober, and he wasn’t saber-rattling.”

Lincoln Financial Field is still in good shape and has been upgraded with renovations over the past two decades, but the stadium is turning 23 years old and heading into its 24th season hosting the Eagles.

For comparison, Veterans Stadium turned 23 in 1994 and lasted just nine more years before making way for Lincoln Financial Field. "The Vet" was in significantly worse shape than "The Linc," which made it an urgent need to be replaced over the last leg of its lifespan.

This isn't the case with "The Linc," but the clock is ticking due to the lease expiring in six years. Other factors remain in play, as the South Philadelphia sports complex -- where four of the five Philadelphia major sports franchises play -- is in the process of becoming an entertainment district in a partnership with Comcast Spectacor, the Philadelphia Phillies, and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Eagles need to make a decision soon. Keep in mind the Eagles may also have to upgrade or move out of the Jefferson Health Training Complex too, as their practice facility has been in place since 2001.

Perhaps a new stadium and practice facility are a package deal, which is why South Philadelphia may not be an option. There is room to build both a stadium and practice facility, but is that what the Eagles want in this area?

The Cleveland Browns are moving out of the city limits to Brook Park, Ohio. The Chicago Bears are in the process of moving outside of Chicago. Lurie won't leave a stone unturned if he can get the stadium he desires.

"That's why we're doing the research," Lurie said. "And I think if you're just humble about it and open that you don't have all the answers and do the exploratory work, you'll end up with a better long-term situation.”