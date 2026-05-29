The depth chart at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles appeared set heading into minicamp.

Or so we thought.

On the first day of open media availability for OTAs, Andy Dalton was taking QB2 reps over Tanner McKee. Was this a sign of a potential battle this summer, one very few saw coming?

Is this a sign the Eagles could still trade McKee if they find the right partner to make a deal? Perhaps that's why Dalton is taking QB2 reps in preparation. The Eagles are keeping four quarterbacks on their roster after all, and it remains to be seen if it will stay that way throughout the summer.

So is this QB battle something -- or a nothing-burger?

What is the Eagles plan here?

The Eagles have McKee as the QB2 on their depth chart for a reason. McKee is the backup to Jalen Hurts and will be the first one called upon if Hurts has to miss a play or an extended period of time.

So why is Dalton getting QB2 snaps in minicamp? Because it's minicamp.

Dalton needs those reps as the QB2 as well, as many players on the second-team offense will be a part of this offense come September. A lot of the third-team offense is on the 90-man roster, but that roster will be cut to 53 in late-August.

Having Dalton throw to the second-team wide receivers and tight ends, and behind the second-team offensive line, makes sense at this stage in the game.

This isn't an indictment on McKee, who is rotating with Dalton on a day-to-day basis with the QB2 reps. The Eagles did practice on Tuesday, a session that was closed to the media. McKee took the QB2 reps in that practice.

The case for Dalton as the QB2

Dalton is the QB3 on this roster, a former Pro Bowler that is entering his 16th year in the league. The Eagles don't pay Dalton much ($1.5 million) and he can still start games -- and had a start last seaosn for the Carolina Panthers.

Having a QB2 with 169 starts under his belt, and making three Pro Bowls in his career, isn't a bad thing. This gives the Eagles leverage in cas ethey dso want to trade McKee and get drfat compansation for 2027.

Some teams could use another quarterback to compete with their current starter, or could improve at the position. That could transpire during training camp, which might be where McKee -- or Dalton -- become expendable.

The Eagles have two backup quarterbacks that can start in this league, an advantage many teams don't have behind their starting quarterback.

What about Cole Payton?

Payton is the wild card in this whole scenario. This summer will tell how ready Payton is to be a QB3 and how much he's developed this summer.

Is Payton just going to be used as an H-back in year one, or do the Eagles actually want to use him as a quarterback? Will the Eagles actually keep four quarterbacks on the roster?

Payton only has seen 7-on-7 looks in the open OTA session, so there still is some time to see how he performs when live reps hit with the pads on. If Payton has a good training camp and preseason, he might force the Eagles hand.

This summer will be intriguing to watch Payton and what the Eagles have in store for him for this offense. The Eagles have the luxury of seeing all this play out with their three backup quarterbacks.