What Eagles Drafting Cole Payton Means For the Future of Tanner McKee as QB2 -- And The Position Overall

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't need a quarterback in this NFL Draft. They didn't have to take one either.

Looking towards the future of the position, the Eagles selected North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton in the fifth round of the draft with the 178th overall pick. This was just the fourth pick the Eagles made in the draft, their first pick since early in the third round.

Is taking a quarterback surprising? This depends how the position is viewed.

Jalen Hurts is the starting quarterback and that will not change in 2026. Tanner McKee is the QB2 and Andy Dalton is the QB3. The room seems set for 2026 right?

McKee is under the final year of his rookie contract and Dalton is entering the final year of a two-year deal he signed with the Carolina Panthers before he was traded to the Eagles last month. There's uncertainly behind Hurts in 2027 -- and there may be questions regarding Hurts' future.

Drafting Payton isn't about Hurts. This is about McKee and his status as the QB2.

What is McKee's future?

McKee has been a developmental quarterback by the Eagles since he was selected in the sixth round in 2023. He's played well enough to be the QB2, showcasing success when playing in Week 18 games over the last few years.

Give McKee credit for playing well enough to be under consideration for a starting quarterback job somewhere else. There is value in a quarterback with an accurate arm who can get rid of the ball quick and read a defense. McKee thrived under former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore two years ago, and put himself in consideration to be a QB2 for not just the Eagles -- but other franchises.

The Eagles could move on from McKee this offseason with Dalton around, recouping valuable draft capital for 2027 by trading him. Dalton can be the QB2 while Payton can be the developmental QB3 this season.

While the Eagles like a deep quarterback room, it doesn't make sense to have four quarterbacks on the roster. McKee is a good player, but he has value.

The Eagles gave up a few picks in the 2027 draft to acquire talent, namely Jonathan Greenard and Dontayvion Wicks. They'll need to get a pick or two back in a loaded draft class.

What Cole Payton brings to the Eagles

Payton is a dual-threat quarterback, mostly used in a Taysom Hill role before getting the North Dakota State starting job. The Eagles could use Payton similar to Hill, especially with his athletic ability outside the pocket to create space and make plays.

Philadelphia already has gadget-type players in Wicks and Hollywood Brown. Why not use Payton in similar fashion in red zone packages? The Eagles want to get more creative in short-yardage situations, and Payton will make defenses think if he's getting the ball. Payton can be a thrower, H-back, or ball carrier.

The 6-2, 232-pound frame makes Payton a potential tight end convert -- but he can play quarterback. Payton's strength his his ability to throw the deep ball, added in with explosiveness when he takes off. The definition of a dual-threat quarterback.

This is a developmental quarterback that must improve his pocket presence, stepping into his throws, and footwork. He can still help the Eagles out in 2026 if they use him in a Taysom Hill-type role.

Grade: C+

This was a pick that didn't need to be made, considering how the Eagles could use added help on the interior of the offensive line. The Eagles are set at quarterback for this year, but it's also understandable how they're looking towards the future.

More questions than answers are at quarterback, even for the obsessive Jalen Hurts criticizers. Payton is a QB3 for this season, with the potential to be a QB2 to Hurts.

There's a lot of work that needs to be done in order to develop Payton. He struggled to get on the field at North Dakota State, and may struggle to get on the field in Philadelphia.

Let's see where Payton is at three years from now.