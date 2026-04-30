Eagles Need a Safety and I Discovered the Perfect Trade Candidates

The most obvious need for the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Draft? Safety.

This isn't a position where the Eagles have given a lot of money to since C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and the Eagles traded him away one year after signing him in free agency. With a lot of big contracts on the books, safety is the one position the Eagles have decided to be careful with their money.

Philadelphia let Reed Blankenship walk in free agency, and have Andrew Mukuba on a rookie deal with Marcus Epps on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. Those two are in line to start at a position where the Eagles spend just $5.2 million on their safeties -- the lowest total in the NFL.

Are the Eagles content at safety? That's up in the air.

“You go into this understanding that you’re going to come out of it with not everything perfect, but probably have a different vision of our safety room than maybe it is publicly,” said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. “Again, it will all sort itself out. We don’t play our first game until September.

"At every position, we have to see what we have. If we went in the draft and filled every hole, we probably wouldn’t have had a good draft. It remains to be seen if we even had a good draft. We’ll see. We have time to judge. We understood that we couldn’t get everything we wanted at every position."

The free agency pool is not deep for safeties, so perhaps the Eagles will look to improve the position via trade. There's cap space available, nearly $28 million, so the Eagles could make a big move at safety if need be.

Are there any trade candidates available? Here's three that may be.

Grant Delpit (Cleveland Browns)

The Browns did draft Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round, and they already have Delpit and Ronnie Hickman to their roster. Are all three safeties going to play under Mike Rutenberg? How different is the scheme from Jim Schwartz?

Perhaps the Eagles can scheme something up with the Browns to get Delpit, who is in the final year of a three-year, $36 million deal. Delpit's cap hit is only $8 million too.

If the Eagles want a proven starter at safety, Delpit may be the player. He had a 69.7 rating in coverage with one interception. He finished with 80 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Tre'von Moehrig (Carolina Panthers)

This contract is a little different since Moehrig is in the second year of a three-year, $51 million deal. Does Carolina even want to get out of that deal? The Panthers did draft Zakee Wheatley in the draft, so it's possible they could look to create some cap space.

Moehrig has a $21.8 million cap hit this year and a $22.5 million cap hit next year. That price may be too high for the Eagles, who also may not have to give up much in draft compensation.

Moehrig had 103 tackles and 3.0 sacks last season, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him had a 76.8 passer rating in coverage.

Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)

The Eagles have been rumpored to Baker for a while, but nothing has come into fruition. Nothing will likely come into fruition this time either, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Baker could be had at a cheaper price, but he has a high salary too. The acquiring team would take on $16.1 million in 2026 and $17.8 million in 2027, so Baker's contract would have to be reworked if the Eagles were to trade for him.

Baker was not good in coverage last season, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him as the primary defender had a 94.4 passer rating (Baker gave up four touchdowns). He had 120 tackles but 24 missed tackles.

The Cardinals may want to move on from Baker more than the team that acquires him wants him. Not a great sign.