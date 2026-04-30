Eagles Biggest Remaining Needs After the Draft—What’s Still Missing

The 2026 NFL Draft was a successful one for the Philadelphia Eagles. They landed a WR2, a premium pass rusher, and a tight end for the future -- all in the first two rounds.

Was the draft perfect for the Eagles? Of course not, but it was pretty close.

The goal was to acquire a premium pass rusher, which they ended up getting in Jonathan Greenard. The biggest hurdle towards being a Super Bowl contender again was solved. On top of that, the Eagles added a WR2 in Round 1 -- which was also necessary with the impending A.J. Brown departure.

The Eagles even landed a developmental tackle in Round 3 in Markel Bell, who they hope will be the successor to Lane Johnson at right tackle in a few years time.

Even with all the Eagles accomplished during this NFL Draft, there are a few issues they still need to address over the rest of the offseason. A few positions have to be taken care of and a trade involving one of the greatest wide receivers in franchise history has to be made.

These are the final items on the shopping list the Eagles must address.

Depth at guard

The Eagles need to add more interior offensive line depth, as they only drafted one guard with their eight picks. Even with the selection of Micah Morris in the sixth round and the signing of Jaeden Roberts in the undrafted free agency period, the Eagles could badly use from proven depth at right guard.

Between the two draft picks and Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce, none of them have played a snap in a regular season NFL game. Drew Kendall is the only one who has any NFL experience, starting in the regular season finale last season and playing 64 snaps at center. He's never played guard in a regular season game.

Mekhi Becton is available, and so is James Daniels. There are quite a few good guards to be had if the Eagles wish to add one.

Starting safety

Perhaps the Eagles are content with what they have at safety, but they could add a veteran or trade for a player in the coming months. Andrew Mukuba is one of the starters and Marcus Epps is slotted to be the other.

The loss of Reed Blankenship was crucial, leaving a void opposite Mukuba. Michael Carter could compete with Epps for the job -- and Cooper DeJean will play safety in a base defense (which is used less than 10% of the time). Seventh-round pick Cole Wisniewski could be in the mix with a good summer.

The best route for the Eagles would be to find a proven starter, and that route is via trade. Perhaps Grant Delpit or Budda Baker are available, especially since the Eagles have over $20 million in available cap space to make the move.

Trade A.J. Brown -- and get a first-round pick back

Brown is going to be in another uniform next season. That much is clear.

The Eagles have to get a first-round pick back for Brown, whether that's in the 2027 or 2028 draft. The Eagles are hoping to get a first-round pick for 2027, but may have to settle for one in 2028.

If a team doesn't want to pay a 2027 first-round pick, the Eagles need to shop Brown around until a team offers one on the table. Conventional wisdom has the Eagles and Patriots already having a trade in place, just working on the parameters of the deal.

The conversation should start with a 2027 first-round pick. That's what the Eagles need to receive when they eventually move on from Brown. Perhaps they can get a bit more after getting that first-round pick to put the cheery on top.