Eagles NFL Draft Mailbag 3.0: What Philadelphia Will Get For A.J. Brown When He Is Eventually Traded

The Philadelphia Eagles can finally prepare for the 2026 season -- on the field.

There's still some work to do after the draft in regards to adding talent to this roster, but the Eagle have a glimpse of what they can expect in regards to their status for the year. This is a Super Bowl contending roster, and has a lot of talent even without A.J. Brown as part of the mix.

Of course, June 1 can't come soon enough. In the meantime, we can reflect on the draft and the upcoming schedule (which is in two weeks). Minicamp is also on the horizon as well.

Football season is around the corner, but let's reflect on the draft in this latest mailbag.

What do you think the likely compensation for A.J. Brown will be? -- Tom Gryn

The Eagles want a future first-round pick to start for A.J. brown, and that's what he's worth based on the production. A 2027 first-round pick is the goal, but does a prospective trade partner really wnat to part ways with premium draft capital ina yera where Round 1 is expected to be very deep?

The Patriots are still the most likely suitor for Brown, and the Eagles would rather have that 2027 first-round pick from them (just in case New England has a mediocre year). The patriots would rather part ways with a 2028 first-round pick instead.

I think the Eagles get a first and third-round pick from the Patriots for Brown. If Philadelphia gets a 2027 first-round pick, it's a major win.

Do you think the Eagles make a trade for a safety? Jesse Bates? I am not comfortable with what we have! -- Tommy Gunn

I'm not certain what the Eagles plan to do at safety, but I don't believe they're content at the position.

There isn't many options available in free agency. L'Jarius Sneed would be a good find if he moves from cornerback to safety, but Donovan Wilson is the best pure safety available.

I would assume the best option is via trade in this case. Bates has a $24.7 million cap figure and would need his deal to be reworked in order to come to Philadelphia. His salary may be too rich for the Eagles' blood.

Budda Baker could be had at a cheaper price, but he has a high salary too. The acquiring team would take on $16.1 million in 2026 and $17. 8 million in 2027, so Baker's contract would ahve to be reworked.

Watch out for seventh-round pick Cole Wisniewski. He may be the answer later this year.

The Eagles have numerous young OL fighting for backup roles. What OL will make the 53 man roster as backups? -- Jeff Gamber

I did a 53-man roster projection after the draft (came out Monday). These were my picks.

Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton

Johnson is the No. 3 tackle, so he makes the roster. Bell was a third-round pick and the potential Lane Johnson successor. Kendall can play center and cross-trained at guard, so he gets another year.

I do think Morris will outplay Hollin Pierce and Willie Lampkin this summer, even though he is a rookie. Morris can play both guard spots, which helps him if he holds his own against Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis (who he faced at Georgia when he was on the scout team).

The Eagles may sign another guard, but Hinton could cross-train at guard -- or get a look there. He gets the final offensive line spot (for now), but this competition is wide open.

Again, these are my picks on April 28. Take them with a gain of salt.

Both Lemon and Stowers have a knack for making plays in the middle of the field. What is your confidence that the new offense and Hurts will capitalize on their skillset? -- Tony

The Eagles are essentially challenging Hurts to throw the ball over the middle, and giving him all the pass catchers to be successful. This offense won't be based on the deep ball, but have more of a horizontal look with pass catchers expected to create yards after the catch.

How was Hurts throwing over the middle of the field last year? He was 20-of-28 for 205 yards with 3 TD to 2 INT and a 98.1 passer rating -- just 28 passes between the hashmarks (which was a career high). Hurts has a career 118.8 passer rating throwing between the hashmarks, but only has 125 attempts.

That needs to improve, and the Eagles want Hurts to throw over the middle of the field. That much is clear. That number should increase in 2026, unless the Eagles dumb down the offense again and go the risk-averse approach.