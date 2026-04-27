Projecting Eagles Depth Chart And 53-Man Roster After The Draft -- Position By Position

The NFL Draft is officially in the rearview mirror for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles ended up making eight picks, trading for veteran pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, and signing eight undrafted free agents. The first two days of the draft made it a successful one, with the exclamation point being the Greenard trade.

If the goal was to become a Super Bowl contender again, the Eagles accomplished that goal. This was a talented roster prior to the draft, but there were some question marks regarding key positions. The Eagles addressed two of them -- wide receiver and pass rusher -- and added more depth at tight end to boot.

The Eagles deserve credit for making this roster better. Now comes the hard part.

Who will make the 53-man roster? What will the depth chart look like?

An early look at both the roster and depth chart, with the roster projection changing over and over again this summer.

Offense

Position Starter 2nd team 3rd team Depth QB Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee Andy Dalton Cole Payton RB Saquon Barkley Tank Bigsby Will Shipley Dameon Pierce/Carson Steele WR (X) DeVonta Smith Johnny Wilson Danny Gray WR (Z) Dontayvion Wicks Darius Cooper Quez Watkins WR (Slot) Makai Lemon Hollywood Brown Elijah Moore/Britain Covey TE Dallas Goedert Eli Stowers Johnny Mundt Stone Smartt/Cam Latu/E.J. Jenkins/Jaheim Bell/Dae'Quan Wright LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Myles Hinton John Ojukwu LG Landon Dickerson Micah Morris Willie Lampkin C Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Jake Majors RG Tyler Steen Micah Morris Hollin Pierce Jaeden Roberts RT Lane Johnson Markel Bell Cameron Williams

Defense

Position Starter 2nd team 3rd team Depth Pass rush Jonathan Greenard Nolan Smith Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Jose Ramirez/Joshua Weru DT Jalen Carter Moro Ojomo Byron Young Gabe Hall/Uar Bernard DT Jordan Davis Moro Ojomo Ty Robinson Ta'Quon Graham Pass rush Jalyx Hunt Nolan Smith Arnold Ebiketie Keyshawn James-Newby LB Zack Baun Jermiah Trotter Jr. Chance Campbell Deontae Lawson LB Jihaad Campbell Smael Mondon Chandler Martin CB Quinyon Mitchell Cooper DeJean Jakorian Bennett Mac McWilliams/ Ambry Thomas CB Tariq Woolen Cooper DeJean Kelee Ringo Tariq Castro-Fields Slot CB Cooper DeJean Jonathan Jones S Andrew Mukuba Michael Carter II Andre Sam J.T. Gray/Tucker Large/Maximus Pulley S Marcus Epps Cooper DeJean Cole Wisniewski Brandon Johnson/ Kapena Gushiken





Special Teams

Position Starter 2nd Team Depth K Jake Elliott P Braden Mann LS Rocco Underwood KR Will Shipley Dameon Pierce Tank Bigsby PR Britain Covey Cooper DeJean

53 man-roster projection

Quarterback (4): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McLee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

Forf the moment, four quarterbacks are on the roster. The Eagles can still gain some draft capital for 2027 and trade Tanner McKee, but as for now McKee remains on the roster.

Payton will be the developmental quarterback this year, yet has the frame to play H-back and tight end. Perhaps the Eagles use him in some sub-packages to change up the offense.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

No running back was drafted and no running back was signed in undrafted free agency. These three are the backs for 2027. Dameon Pierce will compete with Shipley for the No. 3 running back job, but Shipley provides more versatility.

Wide receiver (6): DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson

This is the reminder A.J. Brown is expected to be traded come June 1. Brown is still on the 53-man roster for now, but this wide receiver group was revamped with DeVonta Smith as the No. 1. If the Wicks trade didn't confirm that, trading up to draft Lemon in Round 1 sure did.

The Eagles like Wilson has a blocking receiver, so it will be interesting to see how he recovers after missing last season. Cooper faces an uphill battle, but he's well liked in the building as well.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Stone Smartt

When the Packers had Sean Mannion on their staff last season, they kept four tight ends. The previous year, they kept three. The Eagles are dep enough at tight end to warrant four, and need more blockers behind Goedert and Stowers. This is where Smartt gets the nod over Calcaterra, in addition to being strong on special teams.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton

There will be a few tough decisions to be made here. The draft picks (Bell and Morris) are going to make this team. The Eagles need interior linemen, which gives Morris and Kendall an advantage as the top backups for Dickerson and Steen.

Hinton gets the edge over Cam Williams for the final spot. Rare to go with five tackles, but perhaps the Eagles cross train him this offseason to play inside. Don't count out Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce.

Pass rusher (5): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

This unit looks significantly better with Greenard on it. The top four (Greenard, Hunt, Smith, Ebiketie) are set in stone, but the fifth spot is up for grabs. Tryson-Shoyinka gets the nod over Keyshawn James-Newby.

Defensive tackle (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Uar Bernard

Might be the deepest position on the roster. The battle is between Byron Young and Ty Robinson for the no. 4 spot, as the Eagles will certainly redshirt Bernard on the 53-man roster and develop him all season. They've carried five defensive tackles in the past and sat the fifth.

Linebacker (4): Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon

There are soem interesting wild cards to compete for the fifth linebacker spot, but these are the four roster locks the way this roster is constructed. A product of carrying four quarterbacks and four tight ends.

Cornerback (5): Quinton Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones

The battle for the cornerback spots behind Mitchell, Woolen, and DeJean will be one of the most intriguing this offseason. Ringo is an excellent special teamer and Jakorian Bennett has had a full year learning Vic Fangio's system.

Ambry Thomas is a player to watch this summer, as he had his moments with the 49ers. Mac McWilliams also will get a long look. Jones gets the final spot for now, due to his experience in the slot. This projection will change all summer.

Safety (4): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski

This position looks to be one the Eagles will find a veteran this summer, so safety is far from being set in stone. The Eagles do like Marcus Epps, but he's 30 years old and probably isn't a good bet for him to start all 17 games opposite Mukuba.

Behind Epps, any safety on the roster can earn a roster spot. Let's see how Wisniewski fares this summer.

Special Teams (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

The kicker and punter are locks. Underwood is the lone long snapper on the roster. Just connect the dots here.