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Projecting Eagles Depth Chart And 53-Man Roster After The Draft -- Position By Position

Who are the early picks to make the Eagles 53-man roster?
Jeff Kerr|
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

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Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL Draft is officially in the rearview mirror for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles ended up making eight picks, trading for veteran pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, and signing eight undrafted free agents. The first two days of the draft made it a successful one, with the exclamation point being the Greenard trade.

If the goal was to become a Super Bowl contender again, the Eagles accomplished that goal. This was a talented roster prior to the draft, but there were some question marks regarding key positions. The Eagles addressed two of them -- wide receiver and pass rusher -- and added more depth at tight end to boot.

The Eagles deserve credit for making this roster better. Now comes the hard part.

Who will make the 53-man roster? What will the depth chart look like?

An early look at both the roster and depth chart, with the roster projection changing over and over again this summer.

Offense

Position

Starter

2nd team

3rd team

Depth

QB

Jalen Hurts

Tanner McKee

Andy Dalton

Cole Payton

RB

Saquon Barkley

Tank Bigsby

Will Shipley

Dameon Pierce/Carson Steele

WR (X)

DeVonta Smith

Johnny Wilson

Danny Gray

WR (Z)

Dontayvion Wicks

Darius Cooper

Quez Watkins

WR (Slot)

Makai Lemon

Hollywood Brown

Elijah Moore/Britain Covey

TE

Dallas Goedert

Eli Stowers

Johnny Mundt

Stone Smartt/Cam Latu/E.J. Jenkins/Jaheim Bell/Dae'Quan Wright

LT

Jordan Mailata

Fred Johnson

Myles Hinton

John Ojukwu

LG

Landon Dickerson

Micah Morris

Willie Lampkin

C

Cam Jurgens

Drew Kendall

Jake Majors

RG

Tyler Steen

Micah Morris

Hollin Pierce

Jaeden Roberts

RT

Lane Johnson

Markel Bell

Cameron Williams

Defense

Position

Starter

2nd team

3rd team

Depth

Pass rush

Jonathan Greenard

Nolan Smith

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Jose Ramirez/Joshua Weru

DT

Jalen Carter

Moro Ojomo

Byron Young

Gabe Hall/Uar Bernard

DT

Jordan Davis

Moro Ojomo

Ty Robinson

Ta'Quon Graham

Pass rush

Jalyx Hunt

Nolan Smith

Arnold Ebiketie

Keyshawn James-Newby

LB

Zack Baun

Jermiah Trotter Jr.

Chance Campbell

Deontae Lawson

LB

Jihaad Campbell

Smael Mondon

Chandler Martin

CB

Quinyon Mitchell

Cooper DeJean

Jakorian Bennett

Mac McWilliams/ Ambry Thomas

CB

Tariq Woolen

Cooper DeJean

Kelee Ringo

Tariq Castro-Fields

Slot CB

Cooper DeJean

Jonathan Jones

S

Andrew Mukuba

Michael Carter II

Andre Sam

J.T. Gray/Tucker Large/Maximus Pulley

S

Marcus Epps

Cooper DeJean

Cole Wisniewski

Brandon Johnson/ Kapena Gushiken

Special Teams

Position

Starter

2nd Team

Depth

K

Jake Elliott

P

Braden Mann

LS

Rocco Underwood

KR

Will Shipley

Dameon Pierce

Tank Bigsby

PR

Britain Covey

Cooper DeJean

53 man-roster projection

Quarterback (4): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McLee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

Forf the moment, four quarterbacks are on the roster. The Eagles can still gain some draft capital for 2027 and trade Tanner McKee, but as for now McKee remains on the roster.

Payton will be the developmental quarterback this year, yet has the frame to play H-back and tight end. Perhaps the Eagles use him in some sub-packages to change up the offense.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

No running back was drafted and no running back was signed in undrafted free agency. These three are the backs for 2027. Dameon Pierce will compete with Shipley for the No. 3 running back job, but Shipley provides more versatility.

Wide receiver (6): DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson

This is the reminder A.J. Brown is expected to be traded come June 1. Brown is still on the 53-man roster for now, but this wide receiver group was revamped with DeVonta Smith as the No. 1. If the Wicks trade didn't confirm that, trading up to draft Lemon in Round 1 sure did.

The Eagles like Wilson has a blocking receiver, so it will be interesting to see how he recovers after missing last season. Cooper faces an uphill battle, but he's well liked in the building as well.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Stone Smartt

When the Packers had Sean Mannion on their staff last season, they kept four tight ends. The previous year, they kept three. The Eagles are dep enough at tight end to warrant four, and need more blockers behind Goedert and Stowers. This is where Smartt gets the nod over Calcaterra, in addition to being strong on special teams.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton

There will be a few tough decisions to be made here. The draft picks (Bell and Morris) are going to make this team. The Eagles need interior linemen, which gives Morris and Kendall an advantage as the top backups for Dickerson and Steen.

Hinton gets the edge over Cam Williams for the final spot. Rare to go with five tackles, but perhaps the Eagles cross train him this offseason to play inside. Don't count out Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce.

Pass rusher (5): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

This unit looks significantly better with Greenard on it. The top four (Greenard, Hunt, Smith, Ebiketie) are set in stone, but the fifth spot is up for grabs. Tryson-Shoyinka gets the nod over Keyshawn James-Newby.

Defensive tackle (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Uar Bernard

Might be the deepest position on the roster. The battle is between Byron Young and Ty Robinson for the no. 4 spot, as the Eagles will certainly redshirt Bernard on the 53-man roster and develop him all season. They've carried five defensive tackles in the past and sat the fifth.

Linebacker (4): Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon

There are soem interesting wild cards to compete for the fifth linebacker spot, but these are the four roster locks the way this roster is constructed. A product of carrying four quarterbacks and four tight ends.

Cornerback (5): Quinton Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones

The battle for the cornerback spots behind Mitchell, Woolen, and DeJean will be one of the most intriguing this offseason. Ringo is an excellent special teamer and Jakorian Bennett has had a full year learning Vic Fangio's system.

Ambry Thomas is a player to watch this summer, as he had his moments with the 49ers. Mac McWilliams also will get a long look. Jones gets the final spot for now, due to his experience in the slot. This projection will change all summer.

Safety (4): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski

This position looks to be one the Eagles will find a veteran this summer, so safety is far from being set in stone. The Eagles do like Marcus Epps, but he's 30 years old and probably isn't a good bet for him to start all 17 games opposite Mukuba.

Behind Epps, any safety on the roster can earn a roster spot. Let's see how Wisniewski fares this summer.

Special Teams (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

The kicker and punter are locks. Underwood is the lone long snapper on the roster. Just connect the dots here.

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Published
Jeff Kerr
JEFF KERR

Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.

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