Why silence is golden for A.J. Brown and his souring relationship with Eagles

A.J. Brown has been noticeably silent this offseason.

There hasn't been a post from Brown on his "X" account in a while. When searching for Brown, the account appears to be deactivated.

Brown's Instagram? One post since the NFL offseason began -- a flyer for his youth football camp on may 3. Yes, Brown is expected to be there.

If you're looking to hear from Brown since the NFL offseason began, good luck finding much. Brown has been quiet since the talks have escalated regarding his future with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown knows he's on his way out of Philadelphia. His time with the Eagles has run its course. His frustration with the offense has run its course.

All Brown has done is produce in an Eagles uniform: Four 1,000-yard seasons, three All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl championship. The standout wide receiver is 11th in the NFL in receptions (339), fifth in receiving yards (1,646), 11th in yards per catch (14.8), 13th in yards after the catch (1,646), and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (32) since the start of the 2022 season -- his first in an Eagles uniform.

Brown is the only player in Eagles franchise history with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons -- and he's the only player with four 1,000-yard seasons in Eagles history. The Eagles are 50-18 since trading for Brown, an astonishing .735 winning percentage.

And yet, something was amiss.

Brown knew the Eagles had playmakers on offense, yet the passing game didn't match the production. The Eagles feel short of matching their offensive talent, which has bother Brown over the last two seasons.

Yes, this formula worked toward a Super Bowl championship. As Brown pointed out, defenses adjusted. The offense didn't -- or couldn't -- adjust in time. This was a collective failure, not singled out on one player or coach.

Brown had his fill, and a new offensive scheme wasn't going to change his mind. The football relationship with Jalen Hurts had run his course, along with Brown wanting to contribute more on a consistent basis. The end was near in Philadelphia.

Those frustrations were explained by Brown on multiple occasions last season. Anyone willing to listen to him could see the visible frustrations on and off the field.

Brown said his peace. Now he's looking for the next chapter of his career.

The Eagles and Brown know the situation. Both parties know it's better for Brown to be traded after June 1 due to the nature of Brown's contract. It's a unique situation, as Brown indicated to the Eagles places he'd prefer to go and the Eagles looking around to find the best trade compensation for him.

This isn't Terrell Owens doing sit-ups in his driveway, publicly venting his frustrations with cameras in front of him until he got his way. Brown knows the best way to get his way is to let the organization that has him under contract handle business.

The Eagles start voluntary workouts Monday. Brown always shows up the first week, but he won't be there. There will be a rookie minicamp in a few weeks, but Brown won't be there.

So begins the reality of an Eagles offense without A.J. Brown. The star wideout is just waiting patiently for his next destination, knowing that reality won't come until after June 1.

Brown is doing everything right this offseason by staying silent. His chance to open up about his time in Philadelphia will come soon enough.

Until then, Brown and the Eagles play the waiting game until June 1. That's all either side can do until a trade is official.