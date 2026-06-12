PHILADELPHIA — Consider the Eagles’ spring work a trailer for the upcoming film that will start shooting in September.

Counting Phase II of OTAs, the Eagles coaches were on the field with the players 16 times, according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

The continuity was strong for the defense in Year 3 of the Vic Fangio era, and things look very bright on that side of the football considering the veteran defensive coordinator’s history in San Francisco and Chicago when things really clicked as the chemistry grew.

The offense, however, was a work in progress — to be kind — under first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

The yin and yang of that was the Philadelphia defense looking like world-beaters while the offense came across as timid and unsure of itself.

The theme of the upcoming movie is going to be Mannion’s new offensive scheme, and the branding was obvious in the four practices open to the media.

New Branding

Eagles OC Sean Mannion at Rookie Camp on May 1, 2026 | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

As advertised, there’s been more under-center work and play-action passes for the quarterbacks. There’s been more motion and condensed sets with bunch formations.

The biggest difference will be the wide-zone blocking scheme in the running game, but that will not be as evident until the pads come on this summer.

However, if you are looking for optimism with the offense, start with the offensive line, where Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson and Cam Jurgens seemed excited about the changes and generally invested in what’s to come.

Ultimately, the Eagles seem to be trying to rewind the clock to 2024 when the running game and a top-tier defense carried them to a Super Bowl LIX championship.

The packaging is just going to look a little different.

Sirianni was asked about the offense before the final spring practice on Monday and tried to provide the context for those expecting immediate fireworks.

“It's a process and I don't get into benchmarks or landmarks. … It's just about daily progress. Where are you at now? Where are you guys right now? We'll see,” Sirianni said when asked about the progress of the offense.“It's, ‘How are we progressing every single day?’ The guys are working hard. The guys are being intentional about the things that are important to our program; tough, detailed and together in every phase. They're working their butts off, not only in team drills, but with the circuits that we're doing and the individual that we're doing.”

What’s clear from the trailer is that the 2026 Eagles offense isn’t going to be a blockbuster but there’s always room to chase critical acclaim.

“You get better as you consistently drop things in. It's not about anything that's, 'Hey, we had a great day today.' And then the other day it's-- No, if you can have a great day and be consistent about how you're putting things into work every single day, then you're going to give yourself the best chance to be where you want to be when you need to be there,” said Sirianni.