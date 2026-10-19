Eagles-Panthers Stock Report: Different QB, Similar Offensive Struggles

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — It's been years since the Eagles have entered games as the lesser-talented team, but a season of attrition has turned that into a weekly theme.

On Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-less version of the Eagles came up on the short end, suffering a 25-14 loss to the Panthers, Philadelphia's fourth consecutive setback after starting the campaign 2-0.

Tanner McKee was up and down while throwing the football 46 times and completing 16 for 215 yards and a touchdown. The Philadelphia ground game was again a no-show, compiling just 35 yards on 13 carries against what was No. 31 in run support coming into the game.

Overall, the stat sheet was a lopsided affair, with Carolina amassing 399 total yards to Philadelphia's 222.

Nevertheless, here are this week's bulls and bears.

The Bulls

Big yellow flag: The yellow flag industry had a big day as John Hussey's crew threw the laundry 24 times, and that's only the accepted variety. Don't be surprised if Big Yellow Flag's kickbacks to Hussey and his overlitigious ilk are the next investigation undertaken by "Pablo Torre Finds Out."

KJN: It's not that rookie seventh-round pick Keyshawn James-Newby wowed in his NFL debut, but he held up pretty well in significant snaps after Nolan Smith was ruled out with a concussion and Jonathan Greenard continued to be limited with his ankle injury.

Keyshawn James-Newby more than held his own after Nolan Smith's exit. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While others were obsessed with international players Uar Bernard and Josh Weru in the initial cut to 53, James-Newby was the player general manager Howie Roseman was most afraid of losing to the numbers game, and he showed why against the Panthers. He's got a future in this league.

The middle of the field: Most of Tanner McKee's success happened between the numbers to Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith. McKee also had an impressive dig route to Darius Cooper called back due to a penalty. Instead of leaning into that, there were too many out-breaking routes that were far less successful.

The Bears

Condensed sets: The Eagles' devotion to condensed sets needs to be studied. The idea that it's helping this offense in any way is specious, but the organization refuses to alter the square peg being pounded into a round hole on a weekly basis, which tends to turn the passing game into a vortex of ineptitude.

McKee outbreakers: Maybe it's rustiness, but McKee was as wild as you will see an NFL QB get when it came to corner routes and back-shoulder throws to the sideline, often missing like a pitcher who has completely lost the strike zone. Perhaps more reps in practice and playing time will calm that down in the future, but it was ugly at times in what should be an extended period of playing time for the Stanford product.

Cooper DeJean tackling: DeJean was among the best tackling cornerbacks in football during his first two seasons. In this year's 2-4 start, DeJean has been far too leaky and missed two more today, including a big one in the hole during a Chuba Hubbard 19-yard run on fourth-and-one from the Eagles' 31-yard line late in the third quarter.

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