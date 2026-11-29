The 2026 NFL season has taken a toll on the Eagles and their fans. The latter had major expectations for the Eagles entering the season, and things just haven't worked out the way the fans or the organization hoped.

The season has been tough on the players, too, though some more than others.

Here's a look at three Eagles players who are in a worse spot than they were when the season began.

1. Tanner McKee, QB

The 2026 season has gone pretty poorly for quarterback Tanner McKee. The third-year signal caller was given a golden opportunity when Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots.

But instead of seizing the opportunity, McKee did the opposite.

McKee lost all three of his starts in Hurts' place, and he was extremely underwhelming in the process, so much so that the Eagles ultimately turned to a guy who had only been on the team for a matter of weeks: Joe Milton.

JOE MILTON GOES DEEP TO DEVONTA SMITH



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Unlike McKee, Milton seized the opportunity as he won two of his three starts with the Eagles and clearly supplanted McKee as the No. 2 quarterback in the organization behind Hurts.

McKee now faces an uncertain NFL future. It seems extremely unlilely that he'll be back in Philadelphia after the current campaign comes to a close, and it remains to be seen who else will be interested in bringing him aboard.

2. Riq Woolen, CB

Riq Woolen came into the 2026 season with an opportunity to cement himself as Philadelphia's long-term answer at the No. 2 cornerback spot across from Quinyon Mitchell, but it feels like he let the opportunity slip through his fingers due to a combination of poor tackling and a penchant for penalties.

Woolen has been decent in coverage this season, but he's been plagued by both of those issues, and they've prevented him from cementing a spot for himself.

There was ample speculation that the Eagles would try to trade him before the deadline, and while that didn't happen, it's fair to wonder whether the team will even try to bring him back in free agency over the offseason. While it's not impossible, they'll likely want to explore other options after what they've seen from Woolen this season. He also likely hasn't improved his market value in the eyes of other teams, either.

3. Saquon Barkley, RB

Running backs in the NFL age in dog years, so it's tough that Saquon Barkley's age-29 season came in what feels like a lost year for Philadelphia.

To make matters worse, Barkley has been badly banged up over the course of the campaign, as he has dealt with both back and hamstring injuries. His desire to play through those injuries has been admirable, though probably not ideal for his long-term health.

Overall, this season has added a lot of wear and tear to a body that already had its fair share of it heading into the season, and Barkley will end the season older and more banged up than he was at the beginning.

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