Overreactions From Day 5 of Eagles Training Camp: Defensive Line Best in NFL?

The first of the important training camp practices for the Philadelphia Eagles are in the books.

Why was this one so important? The Eagles practiced in full pads for nearly two hours. A lot can happen in a full-padded, intense practice.

This is the most important part of training camp. Jobs are won and lost while injuries occur frequently (and you can read all about them in the observations here).

With a full-padded practice complete comes overreactions. Which of these overreactions have merit and which ones are over the top? Let's break down the biggest ones for Day 5 of camp.

Eagles defensive line is best in the NFL

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Quite a few defensive lines can stake this claim, including the Rams and Texans. Both have great cases, based on their superstars in the pass rush. Neither unit is as deep as the Eagles.

Maybe this is a result of the defensive line manhandling the offensive line in training camp through five practices (Lane Johnson has missed the last three practices), but this unit is really, really good.

In Tuesday's practice, Moro Ojomo was consistently in the backfield. Nolan Smith had a sack and Jordan Davis was dominant against the run. The Eagles were mixing in offensive linemen between the first and second team, but that shouldn't take away what this defensive line has accomplished.

Jalen Carter and Jalyx Hunt had dominant practice. Byron Young and A.J. Epenesa have made plays. Keep in mind the Eagles don't have Jonathan Greenard yet.

This unit is -- at worst -- top three in the league. The Eagles arguably have the deepest defensive line in football.

Eagles WR depth is still a problem

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The issue in Tuesday's practice was the passing game, as the Eagles were down both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Makai Lemon (hamstring). That left the first team receivers being Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown, with a mix of Darius Cooper.

Wicks has been the second-best receiver in camp, but any wide receiver group is going to be impacted if DeVonta Smith is out. Add two of the top three receivers on the depth chart to that equation, and it's going to be a tough day for the offense against the No. 1 pass defense in the league.

Those are the unfortunate breaks. Wicks, Brown, and Cooper is a mismatch against Quinton Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Tariq Woolen. Jalen Hurts tried deep passes to Brown and Elijah Moore, but they didn't hit (one was an interception). The Eagles even tried one to Quez Watkins (who is on a futures deal).

This was a good practice to see who can fill the void with the top wideouts out. Wicks answered the bell. As for Lemon, don't bank on him come Week 1 (and here's why).

Joshua Weru is more polished than Uar Bernard

Overreaction or reality: Reality

All the offseason intrigue has involved Bernard, who was drafted in the seventh round from the International Pathway Program -- similar to Jordan Mailata eight years ago. The comparisons are going to come naturally, because of the path Bernard is taking.

The Eagles signed another player from the International Pathway Program as an undrfated free agent -- Joshua Weru. There hasn't been a lot of talk regarding Weru this spring and summer, as he wasn't the international player exemption and is likely to end up on the practice squad.

The reality? Weru has been better than Bernard through five practices. Both are developing players and the Eagles need to be patient with them, but Weru is making some plays.

On Tuesday, Weru had a sack in 11-on-11s. He also has struggled in 1-on-1s, but he's still learning the game of football -- just like Bernard. There have bene some flashes for Bernard in the developmental period, but he's got a long way to go too.

Weru is going to be around this team if he's not claimed off waivers. Like Bernard, Weu has a lot of potential.