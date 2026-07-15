Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: Stock Is Slipping As He Checks In At No. 9 On Top 25 List

Jalen Hurts’ stock is slipping, not only among the NFL’s executives, coaches, and scouts, but right here at home, too, where the Eagles quarterback barely slipped into the top 25 best current players on the roster as judged by the staff at Eagles on Sports Illustrated.

Hurts was ranked ninth by the Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz in their countdown of the top 25. Last year, the QB was fifth on the list, which was up one spot from his 2024 ranking.

Players were ranked from one through 25, with first place landing one point, second two points, and so on down to 25 points for 25th place, and Kerr, McMullen, and Kracz each submitted their lists to one another at the same time, so there would be no pressure to re-evaluate the 25 submitted players to bring them more in line.

Hurts collected 26 points. For the record, Kracz believes Hurts is a top-10 quarterback in the league, regardless of what ESPN’s survey of league execs, coaches, and scouts says. In that survey, compiled by Jeremy Fowler, Hurts came away as an honorable mention pick, well outside the top 10 and deep down on the HM list. He was 17th overall, which caused quite an uproar among Eagles fans in the region for a quarterback who has won a Super Bowl MVP and been to two, something several on the list ahead of him have yet to achieve.

Unhappy WR, Overmatched OC Should Share Blame For Offense

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown at practice for the Week 11 game vs. the Cowboys. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Granted, the passing offense was a mess last year, but former OC Kevin Patullo and malcontent receiver A.J. Brown must share in that blame. There’s no doubt, however, that it was a step back for Hurts in 2025.

Still, the QB threw for a career-high 25 touchdowns, though he ran for a career-low 8 scores since becoming the full-time starter in 2021 and ran for just 421, which was a career-low by a lot.

Hurts threw just six interceptions, however, and found ways to win, tacking another 11 victories on his resume, bringing his total to 5. He has yet to lead his team to anything less than double-digit wins in a season.

Kracz’s belief in Hurts was reflected in his ballot. He put the QB sixth on his top 25; Kerr and McMullen each ranked him at No. 10. There’s no reason to think that Hurts won’t be back higher on the top-25 list next year in the Eagles on Sports Illustrated’s list.

Here is the top-25 list so far:

No. 25 – Tank Bigsby

No. 24 – Jake Elliott

No. 23 – Makai Lemon

No. 22 – Braden Mann

No. 21 – Drew Mukuba

No. 20 – Tyler Steen

No. 19 – Jihaad Campbell

No. 18 – Nolan Smith

No. 17 – Riq Woolen

No. 16 – Cam Jurgens

No. 15 – Jalyx Hunt

No. 14 – Moro Ojomo

No. 13 – Dallas Goedert

No. 12 – Jonathan Greenard

No. 11 – Landon Dickerson

No. 10 – Jordan Davis

No. 9 – Jalen Hurts