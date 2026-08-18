PHILADELPHIA – Arnold Ebiketie kept it simple when the topic of this week’s Eagles joint practices against the Patriots was raised after Monday afternoon’s practice.

“Obviously, going against another team, the expectation is to go out there and whoop ass,” said the Eagles edge rusher. “I think the biggest thing for us is trying to see where we can come out a better team after those two days.”

The practices will be on Wednesday and Thursday, both in the morning. It’s a controlled environment, but the intensity should rise a few clicks. The Patriots are, after all, a team that employs a handful of former Eagles, two of the biggest being A.J. Brown and Milton Williams.

It will be interesting to see if Brown talks to Philly media after not talking to them since Dec. 8 in Los Angeles when he dropped what could have been a game-winning touchdown pass. The Chargers won, 22-19.

There was some minor concern that neither Quinyon Mitchell nor Cooper DeJean would practice against the Patriots, after they were listed with injuries heading into Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Ravens, but both All-Pro DBs should be available after going through Monday’s practice in Philly.

Moro Ojomo and Jordan Davis played golf recently and FaceTimed with Williams, a clear sign he is still highly regarded among his former defensive linemates. He left after the 2024 Super Bowl season, taking a life-changing contract from New England; gone but far from forgotten.

“I think everyone’s encouraged by (the contract Williams received),” said Ojomo. “Everyone’s encouraged seeing someone ball out and ultimately get to that second contract, which is kind of like that big abstract goal for players as a rookie.”

Of course, Ojomo liked to see that. He is next in line to be paid. Will the Eagles pony up to keep him? A seventh-round pick in 2023, he has excelled and will strike it rich at some point, no matter what he does against the Patriots over the next two days.

“It’s a Super Bowl team from last year,” said Ojomo. “You’re not going to get much better competition than that. So, we’re very excited. We’re going to try to give them our best shot, and I feel likewise from them.”

Outside Linebacker Familiar With Patriots

Eagles A.J. Epenesa meets with reporters after practice on Aug. 17, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

First-year Eagles outside linebacker A.J. Epenesa is familiar with the Patriots. He spent six years in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills.

“I’d like to think I know these guys pretty well,” he said. “I probably played them close to 14 times now in my career. Obviously, a lot has changed over the years, but at their core, they’re still the same team. I like to think I know what’s coming for me.”

Rookies such as tight end Eli Stowers has never had a joint practice with another team.

“I’m assuming it’s going to be as competitive as it always is,” he said. “It’s just like us competing against each other, it’s the same thing except we’re going against a different team. It’s going to be competitive, so want to get out there and compete.”

As always, players look forward to practicing against someone other than their own teammates.

“It's like a breath of fresh air,” said center Cam Jurgens. “You get to go and see another team and kind of work all your stuff, and it's always fun when you're going on the road with a team for a week, kind of bonding, coming together as a team. So, that's the best part. You know, we're all there together, staying in a hotel and enjoying it.”