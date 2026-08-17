Eagles Preseason Snap Counts: What Hints Did Nick Sirianni Give Away With 53-Man Roster?

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly had a preseason performance to forget against the Baltimore Ravens, yet there were telling signs at the roster chances of some players.

The snap counts tell the story. Who played early in the game and how much did they play? Who played a significant amount of snaps and when did those snaps occur?

The 53-man roster is far from set -- although we made our best prediction at it. The snap counts helped guide us there.

Quarterback

Tanner McKee -- 19 snaps

Cole Payton -- 15 snaps

Andy Dalton -- 10 snaps

Dalton is the QB2, although that's certainly up for debate. Just based on when Dalton entered the game (he started), how long he played (first quarter), and getting more reps with the second team in camp -- it's fair to assume Dalton is the QB2 right now.

Running back

Will Shipley -- 16

Ja'Quinden Jackson -- 11

Tank Bigsby -- 10

Carson Steele -- 7

Bigsby played with the second team in this one, while Shipley got the RB3 snaps with Dameon Pierce (hamstring) out. This one is essentially chalk, as Shipley is the RB3. His roster spot isn't locked, but it's trending that way.

Wide receiver

Darius Cooper -- 29

Quez Watkins -- 21

Samori Toure -- 15

Erik Ezukanma -- 14

Danny Gray -- 14

Britain Covey -- 12

Elijah Moore -- 7

Hollywood Brown -- 7

Brown or Moore only playing seven snaps is telling, considering that was early in the game with the second team offense. While Brown hasn't had a good camp, his roster spot may be safer than we thought.

The Eagles certainly wanted to get some game tape on Cooper, as he played a significant portion of the first half. Watkins got the same treatment, not being pulled into Cole Payton and company entered the game.

Tight end

Eli Stowers -- 19

E.J. Jenkins -- 15

Grant Calcaterra -- 12

Cameron Latu --11

The Eagles got a long look at Stowers in this one, as Johnny Mundt didn't play. In case it isn't clear, Mundt is the TE2.

Stowers is going to make the roster, but he could be a game day inactive to start the year. If the Eagles keep four tight ends, Calcaterra, Jenkins, and Latu have a shot.

Offensive line

Micah Morris -- 34

Jake Majors -- 34

Cameron Williams -- 29

Willie Lampkin -- 23

John Ojukwu -- 23

Markel Bell --21

Myles Hinton -- 21

Michael Jordan -- 21

Drew Kendall -- 10

Fred Johnson -- 10

Kendall and Johnson appear to be roster locks, just based on they played the same number of snaps as Tank Bigsby -- and exited the game at the same time. Bell is on this team as well -- being the No. 3 tackle.

Based on how the Eagles used Ojukwu as a guard and tackle, he appears to be in line to make this team. The same goes for Lampkin, as he wasn't in the game late. Cameron Williams is also getting a long look at tackle, so he's a bubble player.

Pass rusher

Tarron Jackson -- 45

Jose Ramirez -- 43

Joshua Weru -- 30

Arnold Ebiketie -- 23

A.J. Epenesa -- 20

The Eagles have their five edge rushers set, but it's clear there's a position battle for the fourth pass rusher -- and playing time. Epenesa and Ebiketie are in a dead heat for this job, and it may be the No. 3 pass rusher job of Jonathan Greenard isn't ready for Week 1.

Joshua Weru played deep into the fourth quarter, so he's not a roster lock by any stretch. Jose Ramirez exited the game midway through the fourth quarter, so he may have a leg up on Weru.

Defensive tackle

Ty Robinson -- 47

Zion Wilson -- 47

Gabe Hall -- 45

David Blay -- 35

Uar Bernard -- 15

Byron Young -- 12

Pretty fair to claim Young is on this team (as if there was doubt on that possibility). Robinson got a lot of time, but the Eagles want to take a long look at him and Hall -- as they are battling for the final defensive tackle spot.

Both entered the game in the first quarter and left at the same time midway through the fourth. This may be a dead heat.

Off-ball linebacker

Smael Mondon -- 47

Deontae Lawson -- 41

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. -- 37

Jihaad Campbell -- 14

Brandon George -- 14

Campbell getting in the same was surprising, but he is coming off a shoulder procedure from the offseason. He was out in the first quarter. Trotter Jr. played a lot of snaps in the first half, thanks to the Eagles defense being on the field for a significant portion of the first 30 minutes.

Mondon playing deep into the game was intriguing, since he entered in the first quarter. The Eagles need bodies after all, but Mondon is the No. 4 linebacker.

Cornerback

Mac McWilliams -- 65

Ambry Thomas -- 57

Kelee Ringo -- 37

Jakorian Bennett -- 6

McWilliams earned a lot of game tape, but he's a bubble player for the 53. He played the entire game with the second team and third team. Ringo -- who is ahead of McWilliams -- only played the first half. There's the sign.

Defensive back

Andre Sam -- 47

Maximus Pulley -- 33

Kapena Gushiken -- 33

Shaun Wade -- 33

J.T. Gray -- 28

Michael Carter -- 27

Let's lump the hybrid players in with the safeties. Sam is the leader in the clubhouse for the No. 4 safety as he played the first three quarters. This is assuming the Eagles keep a fourth safety.

Pulley only played the second half, and same with Gushiken. Gray played into the middle of the fourth quarter, showing he's behind Sam at the moment.