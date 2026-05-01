Eagles Rookie Camp Roundup: A Slice Of Lemon , Veteran Tryouts, And Coaching Debuts
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PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles’ 2026 rookie class gathered on the field in South Philadelphia for the first time Friday during a light practice designed to kick off the onboarding process.
The session lasted over an hour and included 48 players, 30 of whom were participating on a tryout basis.
Among the tryouts were five veterans: offensive lineman Michael Jordan, running backs Khalil Herbert and Elijah Mitchell, edge rusher Isaiah Thomas, and wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson.
Also participating were two players from the Eagles’ 2025 practice squad: offensive lineman Hollin Pierce and defensive tackle Gabe Hall.
The workout marked the on-field debut for the team’s premium draft picks: wide receiver Mekai Lemon (wearing No. 9l), tight end Eli Stowers (No. 87), and offensive tackle Markell Bell (No. 72).
Day 3 quarterback Cole Payton (No. 10) was the only signal-caller on hand, while International Pathway Program hopefuls Uar Bernard (No. 93) and Josh Weru (No. 46) took part in their first organized football practice.
The Eagles’ undrafted free agent class was also confirmed, headlined by Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (No. 47), Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright (No. 45), and Florida long snapper Rocco Underwood (No. 37).
Underwood is currently the only long snapper on the Eagles’ offseason roster, with no tryout players at the position — a positive sign for the rookie.
Luke Akers, son of franchise legend David Akers, was on hand trying out as a punter rather than a kicker like his father. The younger Akers handled both punting and kicking duties at times during his time at Northwestern.
The Eagles also had North Carolina kicker Rece Verhoff in on a tryout.
The practice also served as the on-field debut for several new coaches on the staff. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion watched Payton closely during individual drills, even catching some passes from the strong-armed rookie, while quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier focused on sharpening the rookie’s footwork.
Offensive line coach Chris Kuper worked with a group of six linemen led by Bell and sixth-round pick Micah Morris, incorporating medicine balls and stick drills into the individual work.
Senior offensive assistant Jerrod Johnson, a former quarterback, also threw to the receivers during position drills.
Many familiar Nick Sirianni staples remained as well, including strip circuits and ball-security drills.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen