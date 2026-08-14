Eagles Rookie Report: Updates On All 17 First Year Players and Who's Rising (and Falling) on Depth Chart

Over a week has passed since the last rookie report for the 17 first year players on the Philadelphia Eagles. There have been some changes in expectations and some progress made.

Other rookies? Some have been disappointments and some have stayed the same.

For this rookie report, we'll look at each player and determine if their stock has gone up and down over the past week. Some rookies have been improving as the training camp practices have evolved.

Makai Lemon -- 1st round

Stock down

Lemon hasn't been on the practice field since August 3, missing seven straight practices open to the media and a few walkthroughs. Will Lemon be back soon?

He'll miss the preseason opener, but there's an opportunity for Lemon to return in time for the joint practices against the Patriots next week.

Eli Stowers -- 2nd round

Stock up

There have been some positive signs of development for Stowers after an horrendous start to camp. Stowers has caught passes in recent practices and continues to get comfortable in the offense, even if he still has a ways to go.

Stowers will see some preseason action in the opener. The key for Stowers will be to display his athleticism and find ways to get open against an opposing defense.

Markel Bell - 3rd round

Stock up

Bell deserves a lot of credit for getting first team reps at right tackle this camp, and continuing to get better as the practices heat up. Bell may not be good enough to start at right tackle yet, even though he has a lot of potential.

The key for Bell is 2027, which is when he'll likely start at right tackle after Lane Johnson calls it a career (which is his plan). Bell is ahead in the battle for No. 3 tackle over Fred Johnson right now.

Cole Payton -- 5th round

Stock down

Payton has been inconsistent and erratic this camp. He plays without fear, but has thrown a lot of interceptions in practice with his overaggressiveness. There's a lot of work to be done with Payton, as he'll need to dial it down a bit if he's to make the team.

If Payton can develop, he's the No. 3 quarterback. If he can't, he'll be on the practice squad.

Micah Morris -- 6th round

Stock down

A shoulder injury last week hurt Morris, and allowed Willie Lampkin to become the camp darling. Lampkin has an excellent shot to make this roster, maybe even over Morris.

Good thing about the preseason. Morris can move back up the depth chart with a strong performance in the opener.

Cole Wisniewski -- 7th round

Stock down

Wisniewski hasn't even participated in practice with a hamstring injury. Who knows when he'll be back on the field?

Does Wisniewski have a chance to make the roster? Sure, but it's hard to see how when he can't get on the field. The No. 4 safety spot is still open.

Uar Bernard -- 7th round

Stock up

Bernard is starting to get lower on the line, an important aspect in football. He's still learning how to play football, so any positive plays help his confidence. He's learning a lot in a short time.

Don't expect much from Bernard this preseason. Just getting snaps is important.

Keyshawn James-Newby -- 7th round

Stock down

James-Newby is been sidelined with an ankle injury, which is disappointing considering his strong start to camp (had an interception in the early practices). He had a strong chance at the No. 5 pass rusher spot with Jonathan Greenard on PUP.

Perhaps James-Newby returns soon, but he was carted off a week ago. He's not expected to play Saturday.

Kapena Gushiken -- UDFA

Stock down

Gushiken is on the third team in the slot. There really hasn't been much to report on his progress, although he had a pass breakup earlier this week. He'll see a lot of snaps in the preseason opener.

Rocco Underwood -- UDFA

Stock down

Underwood's job as the long snapper could be in jeopardy, as he's struggled to consistently send the ball back to Braden Mann on punts. Some of his snaps have been high and right. The Eagles may have to being in some veteran competition.

Let's see how Underwood fares this preseason.

Maximus Pulley -- UDFA

Stock up

Pulley is making plays in the secondary with the third team defense, enough to move up the depth chart in certain packages. He's in contention for the No. 4 safety spot and can improve his stock further with a strong preseason.

Joshua Weru -- UDFA

Stock up

Weru is ahead of Bernard in the development of the International Pathway Program players. He's made some progress in 1-on-1s and has gotten to the quarterback.

This is a UDFA to watch in the preseason opener.

Deontae Lawson -- UDFA

Stock down

There hasn't been enough from Lawson to flash, as the off-ball linebacker position is crowded. This is a player the Eagles could bring on the practice squad if he shows anything.

Zion Wilson -- UDFA

Stock up

Wilson makes some plays in the developmental period, but the Eagles did sign UDFA defensive tackle David Blay this week. Wilson has the edge over Blay on the depth chart right now.

David Blay -- UDFA

Stock up

The Eagles signed Blay this week after the Patriots waived him. That's a positive sign for Blay, as they want to give him an extra look this summer.

Blay just signed this week, so there isn't much to report on him.

Brandon Hayes -- UDFA

Stock up

Hayes has made some catches in practice, but he's more of a camp body with the injuries at wide receiver. He's done a solid job since signing last week.