Eagles Rookie Report: Update on All 17 and Who's Rising (and Falling) on Depth Chart

There are reasons to be underwhelmed with this rookie class on the Philadlephia Eagles.

Let's face it, the Eagles have spoiled everyone with the instant impact players over the past five years. The bell curve was going to drop at some point.

This seems to be the case with this rookie class. Don't expect an instant impact from any of them come Week 1 -- at least through a week of training camp.

How are the rookies faring? We'll break them all down in the progress report, even the undrafted free agents.

Makai Lemon -- 1st Round

Lemon has had a disappointing start in camp. The Eagles rookie has basically conceded the WR2 competition to Dontayvion Wicks because of his inability to stay on the field -- and Wicks has been really good.

A hamstring injury has sidelined Lemon over the last two practices. Doesn't look like Lemon will be the instant impact player the Eagles envisioned come Week 1.

Eli Stowers -- 2nd round

Stowers has been underwhelming the first week of camp. The signs were there he was going to struggle, based on the inability to show his athleticism when the pads weren't on.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they can use this year to develop Stowers. Still rough Stowers isn't really in the TE2 battle with Johnny Mundt. Stowers was another player the Eagles thought would provide an impact early in the year, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Markel Bell -- 3rd round

A rookie actually making progress? In this training camp?

Bell was the player of the top three draft picks that needed to develop -- the player that was essentially heading for a redshirt season. Turns out Bell is in line to be the No. 3 tackle after taking first team reps from Fred Johnson this week.

With Lane Johnson out for the last four practices (personal), Bell has gotten looks as the first team right tackle over Johnson. He's performed well, which isn't bad considering he's never learned right tackle prior to this year.

Bell may have a major role on the Eagles this season.

Cole Payton -- 5th round

Give Payton credit for being fearless. Payton isn't afraid to be conservative with the football, slinging it down the field and throwing it into tight windows. Payton throws a lot of interceptions, but he isn't afraid to move onto the next play.

Payton is going to be fun to watch in the preseason games. His progression will decide if Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton will be on this roster.

If Payton improves, he'll be the QB3. If not, there's a good chance he may be cut.

Micah Morris -- 6th round

There was a reason to be bullish on Morris having a good camp, as the No. 3 guard spot is still wide open. Michael Jordan has been the right guard while Morris has been nursing a shoulder injury. Morris was the second team right guard prior to the injury, but the Eagles are mixing and matching on the offensive line.

Morris returned for Day 6 was practice, but was still limited. He didn't participate in team drills.

Cole Wisniewski -- 7th round

A hamstring injury has limited Wisniewski throughout camp. There hasn't been anything to report on him.

Hard to win a competition for starting safety -- or be in one -- if the competitor isn't on the field.

Uar Bernard -- 7th round

Bernard is learning the game of football. His highlights take place in the developmental period at the end of practice, as he's getting the trial by fire in the 1-on-1 individual portion of practice.

Vic Fangio says Bernard is a ways away, and he's right.

Keyshawn James-Newby -- 7th round

James-Newby was carted off last week with what ended up being an ankle injury. He hasn't practiced since.

Making the team as an edge rusher was always going to be tough for James-Newby, but he had an interception in practice last week. No idea when he will be back, as the Eagles don't have to report the extent of injuries.

Kapena Gushiken -- UDFA

Not much to write about with Gushiken. He's on the third team as a slot cornerback at the moment, participating in the developmental portion of practice.

Rocco Underwood -- UDFA

Underwood is the long snapper until the Eagles bring someone in. The snaps must be okay, since Jake Elliott is having a good summer kicking field goals.

Maximus Pulley -- UDFA

Pulley has made some plays this camp, but he's been on the third team at safety. He's still in the safety competition, but Marcus Epps and Michael Carter are ahead of him.

Deontae Lawson -- UDFA

Larson is a third team off-ball linebacker in a crowded room. If he makes the practice squad, that would make for a good summer.

Joshua Weru -- UDFA

The other rookie form the International Pathway Program, Weru had a sack in practice this week and has been on the third team at pass rusher. Vic Fangio said Weru is a long ways away, and he's right.

Weru should get a chance to develop on the practice squad.

Zion Wilson -- UDFA

A crowded room at defensive tackle hurts Wilson, as he's been part of a defensive tackle group that has made some plays this summer. He'll be one of the players to watch in the preseason.

Don't be surprised if Wilson ends up on the practice squad.

Brandon Hayes -- UDFA

The Eagles signed Hayes this week as a camp body since they are thin at wide receiver. How long Hayes will be with the Eagles is unknown.

Jaeden Roberts -- UDFA

Roberts suffered a calf contusion during the first week of practice and has been limited -- and the injury looked worse when it happened. He's bene the third team right guard when healthy.

Dae'Quon Wright -- UDFA

Wright has been a fourth team tight end in a room that isn't really crowded. he hasn't had the opportunity to show much through the first week. Let's see how the preseason goes.