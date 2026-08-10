9 Winners And 8 Losers From First Eight Practices of Eagles Training Camp

Training camp certainly has its developments, and the Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of them.

Some players have surprised through eight practices and some players have played their way into potential cut candidates. Position battles have really taken shape as well.

This is part of training camp. Who is going to shine and who is going to disappoint?

Winners and losers are broken down every practice, but how do things stack up through eight practices? Here are the winners and losers through eight practices as we head into the first week of the preseason.

Winners

Jalen Carter: A new contract in hand, Carter has been dominating practices since he signed his massive extension. Clearly Carter has something to prove, as he's getting pressure through the interior of the offensive line consistently and seems to bat down at least a pass a practice. He's arguably been the best player in training camp.

Jalyx Hunt: The biggest competitor to Carter for best player in camp? That would be Hunt, who has shined in place of Jonathan Greenard (on PUP with pectoral injury). Hunt has dominated on the right side of the line, using his inside move to get to the quarterback consistently in practice. Wouldn't be surprising if Hunt ended up with a double-digit sack season.

Dontayvion Wicks: There were a lot of questions regarding Wicks this summer, including whether he was going to be a better player in an elevated role. Turns out Wicks has been answering all those questions, as he's been the best receiver in camp not named DeVonta Smith. Wicks has been catching passes all over the middle of the field and consistently getting open. With Makai Lemon injured and Hollywood Brown struggling, Wicks has seized the WR2 role.

Darius Cooper: Can't have a winners section without Cooper in it. Cooper has been tremendous this summer, consistently catching the balls thrown to him and making a few highlight-reel grabs. At this point, it would be shocking if Cooper doesn't make the roster. Cooper is in a battle for WR4 based on how he's played.

Markel Bell: While the rookie class has been disappointing, Bell certainly hasn't. He's the rookie that the Eagles may have needed to develop faster because of the Lane Johnson developments. Bell has seized the No. 3 tackle job and has performed well at right tackle. The Eagles will miss Johnson, but Bell has the makings of a dominant offensive lineman.

Drew Kendall: The Eagles needed someone to seize the No. 3 guard job, and that player appears to be Kendall. Not only has Kendall filled in with the first team in place of Landon Dickerson (when Dickerson needs a breather), but he's also getting the second team center reps as well. Give Kendall a lot of credit for developing this offseason, as the Eagles were hoping one of those young offensive linemen would break through.

Willie Lampkin: A surprise in training camp, Lampkin has also shined when given the opportunity. Lampkin is undersized, but has trenendous power and can win the 1-on-1 battles. The Eagles have to be pleased with his development, as Lampkin is earning a roster spot. He's the second team right guard with Micah Morris out.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: The Eagles have three starters at off-ball linebacker thanks to Trotter Jr. He continues to make plays whether he's on the first of second team, using his instincts to find his way to the football. Trotter Jr. is not as athletic as Jihaad Campbell, but he's a starter somewhere in this league.

Michael Carter II: Carter has stood out in practice, just by being consistent and being in position to make plays. The starting safety competition is closer than anticipated, thanks to how Carter has played. Marcus Epps has been consistent too, enough where the Eagles will be fine at safety if they ride with Epps and Carter.

Losers

Cole Payton: While Payton has been slinging the football, he's erratic with it. Payton is fun to watch, but he's too overaggressive and that's led to interceptions. Payton just makes too many turnover-worthy plays to be the No. 3 quarterback on this team. Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton deserve a roster spot over him.

Makai Lemon: The hamstring issues aren't going away for Lemon, as he;'s missing the majority of training camp. There are valuable reps Lemon is missing with Jalen Hurts, and he's injured his way out of the WR2 competition. The good news for Lemon, he'll still have an important role in this offense. He just may not be ready to be an instant impact player by Week 1.

Hollywood Brown: This was a player that was a dark horse for the WR2 role. Turns out Brown may be fighting Darius Cooper for the WR4 job. He may even be a cut candidate. Brown just hasn't been the deep-ball wideout the Eagles have anticipated so far, but he still should make the team. The Eagles need a veteran wideout in this group, but Brown is fighting for his job.

Fred Johnson: All it took was one practice with the first team at right tackle for the Eagles to go to Markel Bell over Johnson. That's not a good sign for Johnson on the depth chart, as he's been relegated to No. 4 tackle. Johnson still should make this team since the Eagles really don't have any depth behind him. He's still a reliable veteran.

Will Shipley: The RB3 job seemed to belong to Shipley once training camp started, but Shipley hasn't consistently performed. He's dropped some easy passes and allowed Dameon Pierce to play his way back into the race. Shipley lost the RB2 role last year because he wasn't consistent and could suffer the same fate this year -- and it may cost him a roster spot.

Ty Robinson: There just hasn't been enough from Robinson to warrant him being here. Robinson is starting to get some reps with the second team at defensive tackle, but has been with the third team for most of camp. Hard to see how the Eagles use two roster spots on defensive tackle for players who will be redshirted this year, but that just might be the case. Don't sleep on Gabe Hall making the roster.

Micah Morris: Injuries have hurt Morris's development, and have allowed Willie Lampkin and Drew Kendall to seize the backup guard spots. Whether does that leave Morris through a week of camp? Morris has some catching up to do, but he has to get on the field first. Other players have jumped him due to performance.

Eli Stowers: While Stowers looked better in the last practice, he has struggled to separate from defenders in the NFL. That's not a good sign, but it's early. Stowers has time to improve here, but the Eagles were hoping he would be the TE2 come Week 1. That could still happen, but Stowers hasn't impressed through eight practices -- which was a carry over from the spring.