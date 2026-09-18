Eagles Rule Out Greenard; List Mukuba As Questionable For Titans

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will be without edge rusher Jonathan Greenard on Sunday when they visit the Tennessee Titans, while both clubs enter Week 2 with several key defensive pieces listed as questionable.

Greenard, who sat out Philadelphia’s 24-22 season-opening win over Washington with a pectoral injury, was limited all week and officially ruled out Friday. Safety Andrew Mukuba (knee) is the only other Eagles player carrying a game designation. He did not practice Thursday and was limited Friday before being labeled as questionable.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (wrist) and defensive back Cooper DeJean (calf/abdomen) both worked their way back after missing Wednesday. Carter was limited Thursday and Friday; DeJean was limited Thursday and a full participant on Friday.

Neither Carter nor DeJean received a game-status and both are expected to play. Carter, though, will be playing with a cast and could be limited due to either a broken bone or a significant sprain. Wide receivers Hollywood Brown (hamstring) and Elijah Moore (neck) were added to the practice report Friday as full participants and are also expected to be available.

Big Get Back?

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) and cornerback Cor'dale Flott (18) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee listed three players as questionable. Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (quad) did not practice and is questionable. Linebacker James Williams Sr. (elbow) was limited and is questionable, while LB Cedric Gray, who missed Week 1 with a concussion, practiced fully and is questionable after clearing protocol work.

The 1-0 Eagles are significant road favorites against the 0-1 Titans at Nissan Stadium. Philadelphia is already without starting left guard Landon Dickerson, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with a knee injury. Second-year man Drew Kendall is likely to start at LG in Dickerson's absence.

Greenard’s will miss a second straight week and that leaves the Eagles short on the edge as they try to pressure Titans quarterback Cam Ward.

Mukuba’s availability is the main late-week watch for Philadelphia’s secondary. If he cannot go, the Eagles would lean more heavily on the rest of the safety group alongside Marcus Epps. If Mukuba is unable to play, Michael Carter is the next man up (DeJean plays safety in base looks) while one of the team’s two practice safeties would likely be elevated (Cole Wisniewski of Max Pulley).

On the Titans side, Gray’s potential return would restore their top linebacker after he sat out a 23-10 home loss to the Jets. Flott and Williams add uncertainty in the secondary and at linebacker as Tennessee tries to slow Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.