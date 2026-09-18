The 3 Biggest Weaknesses on Titans Eagles Need to Exploit And Ensure Week 2 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to go 2-0, traveling to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans for their first road game of the season. The Eagles will have Cooper DeJean (calf, abdomen) and Jalen Carter (wrist) for Sunday's game, but are unsure regarding the status of Jonathan Greenard.

Whether the Eagles have Greenard or not, they still have to exploit a few weaknesses on the Titans roster. Just watching the Titans' loss to the New York Jets last Sunday indicates it may be a long year in Tennessee.

The Titans have a few holes on the roster the Eagles will look to exploit. These are the three weaknesses on Tennessee the Eagles have to take advantage of and ensure victory.

Offensive line struggles

The Titans offensive line did not have a good Week 1 against the Jets, allowing an 8.6% sack rate in Week 1 (23rd in the NFL). Tennessee also allowed a 41.0% pressure rate in Week 1, which was 20th in the league.

The right side of the line struggled for Tennessee, as right tackle J.C. Latham was beaten twice and allowed two pressures -- a 5.1% pressure rate allowed per dropback. Right guard Fernando car,mona allowed three pressures and a 7.7% pressure rate allowed per dropback.

This is a massive opportunity for Jalyx Hunt and Jonathan Greenard (if he plays). Those pressure rates should improve this week.

Pass defense had a rough Week 1

The Titans pass defense allowed a 79.2% completion rate against the Jets in Week 1. A friendly reminder they allowed Geno Smith to do this, and rank 30th in the NFL in completion rate allowed.

Smith also averaged 9.0 yards per attempt, and Tennessee is 25th in the NFL in that category. The 104.0 passer rating allowed is 25th.

This is an opportunity for DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks to have a strong Week 2, as they'll see Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor -- two new additions at cornerback in 2026. Both cornerbacks allowed a 75% completion rate for 49 yards in Week 1 combined.

The big plays will be there for the Eagles if Jalen Hurts has enough time to throw.

More "12 personnel"

Sean Mannion installed "11 personnel" 72.3% of the time in Week 1. That may change in Week 2 against the Titans.

Tennessee allowed 5.4 yards per carry when the Jets ran "12 personnel" in Week 1. This was only on five carries, but something the Eagles can exploit. The Eagles do have a blocking tight end in Johnny Mundt and an improved blocker in E.J. Jenkins.

Even with seven wide receivers on the active roster, the Eagles should run "12 personnel" more against the Titans run defense. The Jets averaged 3.0 yards before contact per rush when running "12 personnel," something the Eagles can further exploit with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby this week.

Tennessee allowed 152 rush yards in Week 1 (26th in NFL), but just 3.9 yards per carry. With "12 personnel," that yards per carry average went up.

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