Eagles Salary For Joshua Weru Solidifies Future On Roster: The Guaranteed Salary for Each UDFA

This undrafted free agent class wasn't a major coup for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles added more seventh-round picks in a draft class that wasn't as strong on Day 3, instead of using significant money on undrafted free agents like in years past. The result was an undrafted free agent class of just eight players, one of which was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and another player was signed.

Based on the amount of money given to undrafted free agents (via Over The Cap), the chances of any one of these players making the 53-man roster are slim. The total contracts and guaranteed money given to each player are an indicator of their roster chances this summer, which makes these players worth keeping an extra eye on as minicamp is set to begin.

Which undrafted free agent players earned the biggest guarantees?

Joshua Weru

Guaranteed salary: $247,500

The Eagles gave Weru a $25,000 signing bonus on top of his guaranteed salary -- adding the total number to $272,500 in fully guaranteed money. This shouldn't come as a surprise since Weru was part of the International Pathway Program and the Eagles went to extra lengths to bring him to Philadelphia.

The Eagles want to make sure Weru can develop on their roster in 2026. Even if Weru doesn't make the 53-man roster, he'll get the opportunity to develop on the practice squad. This is one of the UDFAs that should stick around.

Kapena Gushiken

Guaranteed salary: $247,500

Just like Weru, Gushiken received a $25,000 signing bonus -- so his guaranteed salary is also $272,500. Gushiken is listed as a defensive back, but more of a special teams standout than his ability to play regular defensive snaps.

Based on the guarantees, Gushiken should get a long look this summer. What position will he play in the secondary? He projects as a slot cornerback, but that will be unveiled in minicamp.

Dae'Quan Wright

Guaranteed salary: $25,000

Wright just has a $50,000 guaranteed salary with his $25,000 signing bonus. The Eagles aren't paying Wright much for a summer tryout to see if he can earn a spot on the roster.

There is a battle for the No. 4 tight end spot, assuming the Eagles would keep four tight ends. Wright has a shot to make an impact as a pass catcher, but can he improve his blocking enough for it to matter?

Maximus Pulley

Guaranteed salary: $25,000

This is the same deal Wright received, so the Eagles are giving Pulley an opportunity to make an impression this summer. The safety position is in flux, so Pulley has just as good of a chance as any of the undrafted free agents to make the roster.

Pulley is a player to watch this summer. Perhaps he can pull off the same feat Reed Blankenship did four years ago.

Rocco Underwood

Guaranteed salary: $20,000

This is the only long snapper on the Eagles roster, as the Eagles are paying Underwood just $20,000 guaranteed this summer -- the signing bonus being the only guaranteed salary. No competition has been brought in at long snapper, so the job is Underwood's right now.

Jaeden Roberts

Guaranteed salary: $20,000

Roberts has the same salary as Underwood when factoring in the $20,000 signing bonus. This is an opportunity for Roberts to make an impression at guard, a position which all the backup spots are available.

After Micah Morris, there is a guard spot to be had. Roberts should compete with Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce for a roster spot -- and a spot on the practice squad.

Deontae Lawson

Guaranteed salary: $10,000

Lawson just received $10,000 in guarantees, and that was from a signing bonus. He's essentially here on a tryout basis.

The odds are long for Lawson to make this roster at linebacker, but that's what minicamp and training camp are for. He'll be around this summer.

Isiah King

Guaranteed salary: $5,000

King is the player the Eagles signed for Tucker Large, who received $80,000 in guaranteed money before being placed on the non-football injury list.

The odds are slim King will make the roster. The odds were much greater Large would make the roster since he played safety -- and why the Eagles gave him $80,000 guaranteed.