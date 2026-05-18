The Eagles UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs -- And Their Chances Of Making The Roster

The draft is over and the 2026 schedule is released. Foorball is coming soon for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first step in this journey for the 2026 season is minicamp, which the Eagles are picking up in a week. The first day of voluntary minicamp are May 26-27, eight after Memorial Day weekend.

Three days of voluntary minicamp practice will be next week for the Eagles, followed by practices on June 1-2 and June 4. Minicamp will conclude with mandatory minicamp on June 9-10.

While minicamp is mostly 7-on-7 battles in helmets and shells, this is a chance for a lot of players on the 90-man roster to make a strong first impression. The ones who will be under the spotlight are the rookies and UDFAs.

A lot of the UDFAs are long shots to make the 53-man roster, but there's an opportunity for some to thrust themselves onto the radar later this summer. These are the UDFAs worth paying attention to over the next three weeks, along with their chances of making the roster.

Rocco Underwood, LS, Florida

There is only one long snapper on the Eagles 90-man roster, and that's Underwood. The Eagles haven't brought in competition yet for Underwood, giving him all of minicamp to see if he can impress the organization enough to have the job the entire summer.

Philadelphia must be impressed enough with Underwood so far, as the Eagles haven't signed a long snapper yet -- and its been a few weeks since the draft concluded. Underwood won the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2024 when he was at Florida and has been one of the nation's top long snappers for several years.

Punts and field goals will be monitored closely this minicamp. Underwood could be the long snapper on this team for a decade if he has a good summer.

Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

A right shoulder injury limited Wright last season, yet he still finished with 39 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns last season. Wright averaged 16.3 yards per catch -- which ranked second amongst all players in the FBS.

The pass catching potential is why Wright is under serious consideration to make the Eagles roster. Philadelphia has two roster locks in Dallas Goedert and Eli Stowers, and Johnny Mundt is as close to a locker lock right now as you can find.

What if the Eagles keep four tight ends? This is where Wright comes into play.

There's an opening for the fourth tight end spot between Wright, Grant Calcaterra, Stone Smartt, and E.J. Jenkins. Cameron Latu can also be added to the mix if the Eagles decide to have a fullback again this year. Wright should have a significant edge as a pass catcher, but can he block adequately enough at the next level?

Wright will be intriguing to watch this summer. If there's not a spot on the 53, there should be room to continue developing on the practice squad.

Joshua Weru, DE, Kenya

Weru was signed by the Eagles out of the International Pathway Program, the same program that Uar Bernard and Jordan Mailata came from. The Eagles kept Mailata on the 53-man roster and they will certainly keep Bernard, so where does that leave Weru?

Bernard got the international player exemption for 2026, so Weru will have to earn his spot on the roster. Weru making the 53-man roster is a long shot with Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, and Arnold Ebiketie on the roster -- but should have all yera on the practice squad to develop.

If a team wants to claim Weru from the Eagles while he's on the practice squad, they'll have to add him to their 53-man roster this year. That's unlikely to happen in 2026.

Weru has a 79 3/4 wing span and ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash -- both of which are higher than Arvell Reese (who was the first edge rusher taken in the draft). That's why he's worth keeping around.

Maximus Pulley, S, Wofford

There's a lot to like regarding Pulley's production, as he led the Southern Conference with five interceptions -- two of which were returned for touchdowns. Pulley was an FCS All-American and one of the biggest playmakers at that level?

Any safety that is on the 90-man roster has an opportunity to make the team. Pulley has that opportunity, just like Reed Blankenship four years ago.

The Eagles have Andrew Mukuba as a roster lock. Marcus Epps, Michael Carter, J.T. Gray, Cole Wisniewski, and Brandon Johnson are battling for the other spots on the roster. Pulley has to be included in that conversation, especially if he keeps making plays in the secondary this summer.

The 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team portion of practice will be a good opportunity for Pulley to make an impression this spring.