Eagles Strike Big: Acquire Centerpiece To Pass Rush In Jonathan Greenard

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles addressed their most pressing defensive need on Friday, landing one of the NFL’s premier edge rushers in a blockbuster trade during Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Philadelphia acquired two-time double-digit sack artist Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the 98th overall pick (third round) and a 2027 third-round selection. The Eagles also received back the 244th overall pick in the seventh round on Saturday, softening the cost of the deal.

Greenard was already at the Jefferson Health Training Complex for a physical before the trade was finalized shortly after the Eagles selected dynamic tight end Eli Stowers with the 54th overall pick in the second round.

Greenard, who agreed to what was described as a new four-year, $100 million extension with $50M guaranteed, wasted little time immersing himself in his new city. He was at the Xfinity Mobile Arena across the street, along with first-round receive Makai Lemon, taking in the 76ers’ Game 3 playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.

Instant Upgrade to a Formidable Pass Rush

Greenard immediately slots in as the centerpiece of what now projects as one of the most dangerous pass-rush units in the league under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and position coach Jeremiah Washburn.

"What you see is a relentless player with physical tools. He can win in multiple ways; he is hard to block," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. "I know when we play Minnesota, we are worried about where he is at all times.

"We just felt like we had a really good D-line, but we really wanted to elevate it to another level."

The Eagles had been lined to Greenard for weeks and decided after Thursday's first round that it was time to pull the trigger and covey the picks to Minnesota if the medicals checked out.

"Always looking to improve our pass rush, to improve our lines," Roseman said. "Just a really fun guy to watch, a guy we've been studying for a long time."

At 6-3, 263 pounds, the 28-year-old brings elite explosiveness off the edge, a violent first step, and the kind of quick-twitch athleticism that makes him extremely difficult to block, according to Roseman.

The acquisition mirrors adding an ace pitcher in baseball — a true difference-maker who should elevate his peers and free up the rest of the rotation to play to their strengths.

Nolan Smith and/or Jalyx Hunt can now settle into more natural second- and third-edge roles while free-agent additions Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will compete for the fourth spot in a deep, versatile rotation.

Greenard earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024 after posting 12 sacks for the Vikings. He delivered 12.5 sacks the previous season with the Houston Texans, proving his production travels.

His combination of burst, hand usage, and relentless motor gives Philadelphia exactly the kind of disruptive presence it has lacked on the edge in recent years.

What It Means for the Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This move signals a win-now mentality from the organization and elevated a very good defense into one that could potentially reach an elite level.

Opposing quarterbacks will now have to game-plan around multiple top-tier pass-rushers in obvious pass situations with Greenard and Smith or Hunt teaming with productive interior rushers Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo in providing a formidable NASCAR package.