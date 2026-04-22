Kerr Eagles NFL Draft Mailbag 2.0: Is Jonathan Greenard Or Alex Highsmith A Better Trade Acquisition?

The NFL Draft is on the horizon!

No more mock drafts and speculation on who the Philadelphia Eagles will pick. The first round of the draft is on Thursday night and the league's annual selection meeting will finally take place.

The weeks leading up to the draft are long and tiring for everyone, as a year's worth of scouting and player evaluation finally come to fruition. The draft is exciting, but the process leading up to it is exhausting.

Regardless, the draft is here! With one day until the Eagles first-round pick, let's fire up one more draft mailbag!

Eagles fans make the draft fun, and this mailbag is part of it!

If Howie Roseman makes a deal who is a better fit in Vic Fangio's defense? Alex Highsmith or Jonathan Greenard?

This is a really good question, as I think both players could play in Fangio's defense. Highsmith is a trade candidate in Pittsburgh with the ascension of Nick Herbig while the Eagles have been linked to Greenard since March.

I think the A.J. Brown trade discussions have hindered the pursuit of Greenard, as the Eagles are looking for 2027 and 2028 draft capital for the wide reciever. The Eagles have two third-round picks in this draft, and may have to part ways with one of them to take on Greenard -- who has two years left on his contract.

Highsmith has two years left on his deal as well, and probably won't cost as much as Greenard. I think Greenard is worth the high third-round pick while Highsmith is worth the low third-round pick to start.

If pressed, I'd rather have Greenard. Both are good players.

Do you see my vision where this year's draft is not where you get your WR2 (next year)? With that assumption, would Kenyon Sadiq be a strong candidate to draft this year?

I do think you can get your WR2 this year. This draft class is very deep at wide receiver, and you don't have to get that WR2 in Round 1.

The Eagles do like Sadiq, but will he fall past 17 or 18 for Philadelphia to be aggressive to move up and get him? Is that the direction they want to go in knowing they also have to find the Lane Johnson replacement on the offensive line?

Here's where I'm in favor of getting Sadiq. The Eagles need a long-term replacement for Dallas Goedert too, and could use another playmaker in the offense. That playmaker doesn't have to be a WR2.

But yes, the Eagles could roll with the wide receivers they have (minus Brown). They will draft a wide receiver at some point this year.

This year feels like a trade up year. Do you expect Howie Roseman to make a move into the late teens?

I'm not sure if the Eagles have 23 players on their big board, but this is a year where there is a lot of drop off in the middle of the first round. Where the Eagles pick, it would be wiser to trade down.

There are players in the first round that are worth trading up for that could fall in the Eagles range: Jordyn Tyson, Kenyon Sadiq, Kadyn Proctor are the notable ones. Dillon Thieneman is another player worth moving up a few spots as well.

If those players fall past 17 (and I think at least two will), I expect the Eagles to be aggressive and trade up for one of them. If they don't trade up, wouldn't be surprised if they trade down and acquire more picks for this draft -- or 2027.

Since the A.J. Brown pick(s) in a potential trade likely won't hit until 2027 -- how does the 2027 draft class look like compared with the weak 2026 draft?

The 2027 draft is expected to be better, much better. Just look at the wide receivers: Cam Coleman (Texas), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), and Ryan Williams (Alabama) -- all of which will go in the top 10. There are the cream of the crop in a deep receiver class.

The Texas offensive tackles -- Brandon Baker and Trevor Goosby -- are very good. Colin Simmons (Texas) and John Henry Daley (Michigan) are elite pass rushers. The defensive tackle class is significantly better too.

This is also a better quarterback class, which helps the Eagles. Plenty of teams are trying to stockpile picks for 2027, not just the Eagles.