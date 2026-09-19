Eagles-Titans: Poking The Bear Among 6 Thoughts Plus Final Score Prediction

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles (1-0) will play their first of five 1 p.m. games on Sunday, heading to Nashville to meet the 0-1 Titans. Here are six thoughts on the game, with a final score prediction:

LEFT GUARD. Who starts? That’s been the question all week. Using Fred Johnson isn’t as far-fetched as it may seem, because he’s at least played there a little in the NFL, though it was mostly a struggle. Defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons will be a handful for anyone, but Johnson is a big, physical player who could match up against him.

It will likely be Drew Kendall, which will be a good test for him in his first NFL start at a position he just began learning to play last year.

“He's a phenomenal football player,” said head coach Nick Sirianni of Simmons in his final press conference before the team left on Friday for Nashville. “We're gonna have to know where he is at all times in this football game.”

Simmons has played only one game against the Eagles in his career and was held without a sack.

Likewise, the Eagles did a great job against Aaron Donald in five games against the LA Rams’ DT, holding him without a sack. Those were the days of Jeff Stoutland as the line coach, and he double-teamed Donald all day long. This will be a big test for Kendall – if he starts – as well as new O-line coach Chris Kuper.

POKING THE BEAR. Jeffrey Simmons gets another mention here – he is, after all, the best DT in the league – because he said that he and his defensive teammates need to keep Jalen Hurts in the pocket and “make him play quarterback" if they want to win.

You know that got back to the Eagles’ quarterback. Here’s where Simmons got it wrong, and proof that Jalen Hurts is just fine without running the ball: Since 2022, he has led the NFL in passing TDs (28) and completions (68) on throws of at least 25 yards, earning a 105.2 passer rating. He is also just the third QB in NFL history since 1950 to go 6-0 in all six season-opening games as a starter, joining Roger Staubach (9) and Johnny Unitas (6).

Is This The Game Saquon Barkley Tops 100 Rushing Yards?

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball past Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RUN GAME. The Titans allowed the New York Jets to come into their building in the opener and run for 152 yards, with Breece Hall putting up 102 of those. Trading their big run stuffer – T’Vondre Sweat – left a gaping hole in the middle of their D. The thought was Saquon Barkley would roast the Commanders for 100, since he’s had six 100-plus yards against them in his career. He came close, settling for 83. This feels like his first 100-plus-yard game of the season.

PASS RUSH. It simply has to be better. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the players all agree. The Jets collected three sacks against the Titans. The Eagles should get at least that many, even with Jonathan Greenard missing a second straight game with a pec strain.

TURNOVERS. The Eagles didn’t commit one in their opener. They didn’t get one, either. Though Jalen Carter forced a fumble on one play, the Commanders recovered the loose ball. Last year, they finished at plus-6, which was good for seventh in the league. Nick Sirianni puts a premium on them, so winning that battle should help them get to 2-0.

FAMILY MATTERS. Tennessee wasn’t in the market for a long snapper; otherwise, it might be a cool story that Eagles rookie Rocco Underwood would be long snapping to his cousin Tommy Townsend, the Titans’ punter, this season. They will share a field on Sunday, though.

The Titans’ long snapper is Morgan Cox, who is in his 17th season. He spent the first 11 years with the Ravens.

Townsend got Underwood into long snapping when Underwood was in seventh grade. The two grew up about 40 minutes apart in the Orlando area, and it wasn’t until his sophomore year that Underwood, who played defensive end, tight end, and receiver at Lake Mary High, started to take long snapping seriously.

“It’s kind of a special teams’ blood,” said Underwood, who was the top-ranked center in the country coming out of high school and deciding to go the University of Florida.

There will be plenty of Underwoods and Townsends on hand in Nashville this weekend.

PREDICTION: The Eagles will need to prevent QB Cam Ward and his rookie WR Carnell Tate from igniting, but with a secondary out to play better – especially Cooper DeJean – the Eagles should be just fine. Their offense, which put up 24 last week, should also take a step forward.

Final Score: Eagles 27, Titans 17

Season record: 1-0